Real-world innovation at the heart of Kramer’s ISE 2015 presence

Solutions focus, brand new products, exhibitor hospitality and extensive education line up

At this year’s Integrated Systems Europe 2015 event, Kramer Electronics will exhibit over thirteen real-world solutions and technologies. They will also provide training, education and networking opportunities and make several product introductions on stand 1.F20.

“To demonstrate working solutions in real-life settings, each with a presenter, is the best way to communicate the value – both business and technical - of our extensive product range in numerous vertical markets,” said Aviv Ron, Vice President Business Development and Strategy at Kramer Electronics.

“We expect that our stand will outperform everything we have done at previous shows and will position us ahead of the competition in our ability to bring solutions of unparalleled value, innovation, functionality, scale and performance. Visitors to the Kramer stand will be able to see the products in action, test them out, ask questions and plan for future project investments.”

Set to draw crowds from many disciplines in the AV and IT worlds, highlights include solutions-based demonstration areas such as Corporate, Education, Banking and Trading, Live Events and Healthcare.

In addition, there will be dedicated areas for Collaboration, Control and Streaming as well as Kramer’s industry-leading portfolio of “Installer Solutions”, including cables, connectivity and surprising Audio innovations.

Showing for the first time in Europe will be the multi-award winning VIA Collage™ and VIA Connect Pro™ true collaboration solutions. On a dedicated booth area, visitors will be able to see first hand how multiple participants can manage and share video, documents or files securely in real time using PC, Mac or mobile devices.

Award winning innovation

Like at previous shows, Kramer will take up the opportunity of the biggest industry tradeshow in Europe to launch new products in many product categories. This will include new scalers, range extenders, various audio products and much more.

Adding to its tradeshow presence, Kramer is shortlisted for three categories in the InAVation Technology Awards 2015. The VIA Collage is shortlisted in the Collaboration category, K-Touch is shortlisted for Control category and VS-D matrix switcher family is shortlisted in the Video Processing and Distribution category.

Education and training

Reaffirming its commitment to spreading the knowledge about AV technology and solutions, Kramer is set to double its training efforts with ongoing presentations about the benefits of collaboration, which will run at the Kramer stand during all three days of ISE 2015.

Set to be an ISE show highlight, Kramer will host a panel on Future solutions for productive and effective collaboration in the Unified Communications Theatre, on Wednesday, 11 February, Hall 9.A140 between 16:00 – 17:00.

Meanwhile, the company will present at three InfoComm University™ training sessions – the first is InfoComm Lab: Succeeding with EDID, a hands-on-lab showing how to design HDMI installation correctly presented by Ohad Oman, Product Manager on Tuesday, 10 February at 14:30-16:30 in Room D403. Streaming AV – A Wave of Opportunities will explore technologies, benefits, implementations and applications. The session will be presented by Erez Dafnai, Product Manager on Tuesday, 10 February between 14:30 to 15:30 in Room D204. Collaboration in the BYOD Era will be presented by Neta Lempert, VP Digital Business Development on Thursday, 12 February between 14:30 and 15:30 in Room D203.

Commenting on the company’s training offering at ISE 2015, Aviv Ron said: “This year, we are putting an even greater focus on education and training to support our technological innovations in the rapidly changing AV and IT world. For the first time, we are introducing Kramer’s Training On Demand™ that will offer all classes in all popular languages, according to visitors’ demand. ISE is the perfect place for us to do that and it shows the global nature of our presence and support. Training, or rather industry education, is key to our customers’ ability to adopt new technologies and to leverage them when implementing excellent end-users’ solutions.”

