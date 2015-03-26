RCS to Debut New Version of LaunchPad™ Touchscreen Solution for Live Interactive Soccer Analysis at NAB 2015

Burbank, CA -- At the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show 2015 in Las Vegas, NV, Reality Check Systems (RCS) will spotlight the newest iteration of LaunchPad™, its production-proven interactive touchscreen solution that simplifies advanced soccer analysis for live broadcasts. The release will be on display at NAB in Vizrt Booth #SL2417 from April 13-16 and includes new features designed to empower storytelling, boost fan engagement and expand compatibility with industry-standard tools.

New LaunchPad features include:

Real-Time Predictive Analysis: A built-in, probability-driven algorithm developed by Analy7ics AS lets users visualize the probable outcome of any soccer match before kickoff, and deliver updates as the game unfolds; operators can also illustrate how likely each team is to win the league, qualify for Europe or be relegated.

A built-in, probability-driven algorithm developed by Analy7ics AS lets users visualize the probable outcome of any soccer match before kickoff, and deliver updates as the game unfolds; operators can also illustrate how likely each team is to win the league, qualify for Europe or be relegated. Social Media Integration : Search, mine and share player, celebrity, viewer and breaking news Tweets as dynamic graphics in real-time.

: Search, mine and share player, celebrity, viewer and breaking news Tweets as dynamic graphics in real-time. Headlines: Create custom graphics (i.e. player profiles, team comparisons, newspaper quotes) in LaunchPad’s web portal, and instantly display them with the push of a button.

Create custom graphics (i.e. player profiles, team comparisons, newspaper quotes) in LaunchPad’s web portal, and instantly display them with the push of a button. Enhancements to Tablet Controller: All key LaunchPad functions are now available in the RCS iPad Navigator App.

All key LaunchPad functions are now available in the RCS iPad Navigator App. Integration with Vizrt's Viz Libero 3D sports analysis software: Quickly access desired Viz Libero clips and related metadata in LaunchPad’s touchscreen menu and control playout.

Quickly access desired Viz Libero clips and related metadata in LaunchPad’s touchscreen menu and control playout. Expanded Global Reach :With live match data supplied by Opta, choose from more than 20 competitions, including new additions: Dutch Eredivisie, Brazilian SerieA, Russian Premier League, Scottish Premiership, Australian A-League and Turkish Super Lig.

:With live match data supplied by Opta, choose from more than 20 competitions, including new additions: Dutch Eredivisie, Brazilian SerieA, Russian Premier League, Scottish Premiership, Australian A-League and Turkish Super Lig. New Skin: Capture the attention of fans with compelling new graphics templates and animations.

“Since announcing LaunchPad at the end 2014, we’ve seen great enthusiasm for the product, and we’re excited to showcase it for the first time publicly this year at NAB,” said Jeff Heimbold, VP of Business Development, RCS. “With feedback from LaunchPad customers, our team has been working on several new features that make LaunchPad even easier to use, while also helping networks and leagues take their soccer coverage to the next level, and bring fans a viewing experience unlike any other.”

Available in any language, LaunchPad helps networks and leagues around the world connect fans more closely to soccer. Combining proprietary software with international soccer match data from the cloud, the system brings to life real-time analytics and telestrations for advanced storytelling before, during and post-match. An intuitive UI allows operators to call up and analyze touchscreen graphics that visualize stats on players, teams, matches and more, and make the game easier to understand. LaunchPad also integrates seamlessly with industry standard production tools such as Viz Libero, EVS XT3/XS Live Servers and others. Each system arrives pre-programmed to match the client's aesthetic, and can be easily transported as production demands. RCS plans to extend the LaunchPad portfolio to include motorsports, rugby union, basketball and other sports in the future.

The newest version of LaunchPad will be released shortly after NAB. Pricing scales according to configuration needs and Opta data requirements. For more information about LaunchPad, visit RCS at the Vizrt Booth (#SL 2417) during NAB, or see: http://www.realitychecksystems.com/portfolio/rcs-launchpad/ .

About Reality Check Systems

Reality Check Systems (RCS) ignites on-air viewing experiences for some of the most-watched sporting, eSports and entertainment events on television. With offices in Burbank, CA and London, RCS has partnered with the world's leading sports leagues, federations, networks and social media giants since 1997 to fuel audience engagement through a customized fusion of dynamic graphics, real-time data and social media. To give shape to each client's unique vision, RCS develops sophisticated graphics and production systems that can be seamlessly deployed in a wide array of professional environments. www.realitychecksystems.com

All trademarks and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

###