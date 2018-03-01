'The Raw Word,' Hosted By Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, Gets Reel Beginning Monday, March 5th

Watch Promo HERE

Los Angeles, March 1, 2018 – The Raw Word (www.TheRawWord.com), launching Monday, March 5th (check local listings) and hosted by best-selling author Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, revealed some of the bold-faced names set to appear during the month-long run of the new, syndicated daytime talker.

The guest lineup features a mix of celebrities, newsmakers, anchors, directors, musicians and familiar faces with actor David Arquette (Scream, “Survivors Guide to Prison”) anddirector, Matthew Cooke (“How to Make Money Selling Drugs,” “Survivors Guide to Prison”) set to appear on premiere day.

Other guests set to sit down with Dr. Dyson (specific airdates TBD) include: talk show host Jerry Springer (“The Jerry Springer Show”); American model and actress Amber Rose; actor, Deon Cole (“Black-ish,” “Grown-ish”), actress and comedian, Kym Whitley (“Young & Hungry”) actress, Amanda Brugel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), actress, Amber Stevens West (“Greek,” “Ghosted”), actor, Byron Mann (“Altered Carbon,” “Skyscraper”); musicians, Nipsey Hussle and Fat Joe; reality TV personalities Dorit Kemsley (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”), Jon Taffer (“Bar Rescue,” “Hungry Investors”); “Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars” participants Brandi Glanville (“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”) and Renee Graziano (“Mob Wives”); best-selling author and television personality, Dr. Ian Smith (“HealthWatch with Dr. Ian Smith,” The Clean 20); “Entertainment Tonight” co-host Kevin Frazier; “EXTRA” co-host, Tanika Ray; and influencer and producer, Diana Madison (“Glam Masters”). The Raw Word will also visit with actor and musician Evan Ross and his wife, musician Ashlee Simpson for an exclusive at-home interview airing on Tuesday, March 6th.

Dr. Dyson said: “On The Raw Word, we want to have conversations that matter with individuals that both surprise and engage. Now more than ever, daytime audiences are looking for authentic stories that are both provocative and entertaining — and that’s what we will bring to the table. Our show will be raw and real and we can’t wait to get this party started.”

ABOUT THE SHOW

Beginning March 5th, daytime will get a dose of no-holds barred honesty, energy and witty commentary courtesy of one of the country's most outspoken cultural voices, Dr. Michael Eric Dyson. The syndicated talker which launches a four week test run on select Sinclair affiliates, also features co-hosts Claudia Jordan (“The Celebrity Apprentice,” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”), Psychologist Dr. Dan Ratner andExecutive Producer Ice-T will guest host a number of episodes. Irreverent and witty at its core, The Raw Word is a daily talk show that specializes in a new kind of narrative – where the ordinary and the extraordinary get equal billing and where the conversation focuses squarely on what we all have in common vs. pointing to our differences. The perfect mix of celebrity and human interest, Dyson will put a spotlight on the relevant and relatable – whether he is going one-on-one with one of Hollywood’s top A-listers or is engaging in meaningful dialogue with someone who could be your next-door neighbor, Dyson’s goal is to give audiences what they’ve been craving – a show where love of life and laughter rule the day and a place where they can expect the unexpected. Unfiltered and uncensored in every way – Dr. Michael Eric Dyson always says exactly what you’re thinking.

The Raw Word can be seen on the following stations:

WPNT Pittsburgh, PA — MY 2PM

WRDC Raleigh, NC — MY 2PM

WUTB Baltimore, MD (Deerfield) — MY 10AM

WUXP Nashville, TN — MY 1PM

WSMH Flint/Saginaw/Bay City, MI — FOX 9AM

WRSP Champaign/Springfield, IL — FOX 10AM

WTWC.2 Tallahassee, FL — FOX 3PM

WGXA Macon, GA — FOX 1PM

WCGV Milwaukee, WI — MY 10AM

EKRC Cincinnati, OH — CW 2PM

WMYA Greenville/Spartanburg, SC/Asheville, NC — MY (*UPDATE: Airing at 10 AM premiere week and 12PM each week following)

KVCW.2 Las Vegas, NV — MY 12PM

WWMT.2 Grand Rapids/Kalamazoo, MI — CW 11AM

WTTO Birmingham, AL — CW 9AM

WNYO Buffalo, NY — MY 10AM

WJTC Mobile, AL/Pensacola, FL (Deerfield) — IND (*UPDATE: Airing at 10am premiere week and 11 AM each week following)

Filmed at CBS STUDIO CENTER in Studio City (Stage 15), The Raw Word is a production of MEDE (Michael Eric Dyson Enterprises) in association with Final Level Productions. The series is executive produced by Andre Jetmir (Ice & Coco, TLC's Beyond Tough), Grammy winning musician and actor Ice-T and Robert Parada; co-executive producers are Dr. Michael Eric Dyson and Keegan Heise (The Doctors, To Tell the Truth).

Check http://therawword.com/ for more information and local listings. Viewers can join the conversation on Twitter @therawwordtv or Facebook @TheRawWordTV



PRESS CONTACTS

Jennifer McIntosh / Lauren Friedman

rawword@ferencomm.com

(212) 983-9898