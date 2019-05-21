Rakuten Viki Names Makoto Yasuda Chief Operating Officer

San Mateo, CA - May 21 2019 - Rakuten Viki, the world’s leading, community-powered video streaming platform for premium Asian entertainment– announced today that Makoto Yasuda has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO of Rakuten Viki, Yasuda will be responsible for driving top line growth and new business development, while overseeing the company’s marketing, advertising, editorial, and community teams.

“Since joining Rakuten Viki in 2014, Makoto has successfully led growth in our subscription business while simultaneously driving significant increases in ad revenues,” said Sam Wu, CEO of Rakuten Viki. “Over the years, Makoto has demonstrated a knack for strategy execution, operational excellence, and building transformational teams. We look forward to his continued leadership for Rakuten Viki.”

Yasuda has a proven executive management track record and more than 15 years of experience driving exponential growth in various industries. Prior to assuming the COO position, Yasuda managed the revamping of Rakuten Viki’s subscription and advertising businesses as Senior Vice President of Revenue.

Before joining Viki, he held management positions at Rakuten Inc., where he applied his broad skill set in leadership and strategy to e-commerce, sales, and group-wide global business integration. Yasuda has a Bachelor’s degree from Waseda University.

Rakuten Viki is a digital media company that connects premium multicultural entertainment with viewers around the world. Its innovative, fan-powered, over-the-top (OTT) platform has established itself as the number one destination for content and culture from Asia, and a young, growing audience comes to Viki for TV shows, movies, and Viki Originals – translated into 200+ languages by a community of avid fans. Reaching more than 40 million fans in 190-plus countries via Viki and its Korean entertainment brand, Soompi (www.soompi.com), the company also includes a production arm that develops and invests in Viki Originals, such as the award-winning series, Dramaworld, and upcoming co-productions with studios in Asia and Hollywood. In 2013, Viki joined the Rakuten Group (TSE: 4755), a global leader in e-commerce and internet services that empower individuals, communities, businesses, and society.