Rado Stefanov Goes Incognito with DPA Microphones

LAS VEGAS, AUGUST 3, 2016 – As a production sound mixer for reality shows, documentaries, commercials and scripted productions, Rado Stefanov needs his microphone to be as versatile as his body of work. His long-time go-to solution has been DPA Microphones, due entirely to the mics’ pristine sound and durability. As one of the first to push for and beta-test the company’s d:screet Slim Microphone, Stefanov turned to the mic for his various projects requiring near invisible miking solutions.

Stefanov’s primary line of work is mixing reality-style television like Pawn Stars, Counting Cars and Deadly Possessions. He also works on documentaries for Vice, HBO, UFC, FOX Sports 1 and Showtime boxing. Working with fighters requires dialogue capture while moving through a multitude of uncommon filming conditions. “I feel confident miking fighters in the ring thanks to DPA’s plastic concealer for the d:screet Slim,” says Stefanov. “It protects the mic from damage and expedites my miking process.”

Another feature Stefanov appreciates when using the d:screet Slim, and other DPA bodyworn microphones, is the confidence the mics provide when working in noisy Las Vegas locations. “Many producers will say they prefer to use boom microphones as opposed to lavaliers, but what they don’t realize is the bodyworn mics from DPA will always sound better than booms when used in noisy, uncontrolled locations,” adds Stefanov. “As far as sound quality is concerned, all the DPA miniature microphones produce sound quality that is on par with traditional booms, while also reducing background noise.”

For Stefanov, his work in reality and documentary productions makes him especially drawn to miniature microphones. “I don’t like to use boom microphones in busy areas, like Las Vegas [where I am based],” he says. “I don’t want to attract attention by waving a boom up in the air. Also, it is better for the cameras because you’re not in the frame all of the time. You can move freely and can also be on the sides of the shot without attracting any attention.”

Stefanov says that an ever-increasing range of wardrobe challenges also comes with the territory. “One day I am at a pool party and I have to mic a bikini model, and the next day I have to mic a chef in a very noisy kitchen,” he says. “Pretty much all of the work I do requires consideration of the wardrobes – the mic goes from a bikini top, to a silk suit, to a chef’s coat and then onto a tight t-shirt on a muscular UFC fighter. I am able to easily hide the mics in all of these filming scenarios while maintaining quality audio, thanks to my d:screet Slim.”

ABOUT DPA MICROPHONES

DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. DPA’s ultimate goal is to always provide its customers with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for all its markets, which include live sound, installation, recording, theatre and broadcast. When it comes to the design process, DPA takes no shortcuts. Nor does the company compromise on its manufacturing process, which is done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA’s products are globally praised for their exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability and, above all, pure, uncolored and undistorted sound.

