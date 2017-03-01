Radio Television Malaysia Makes Large Purchase of TVU Networks Video Transmission Units for Live News Coverage

TVU Networks announces that Radio Television Malaysia (RTM), the first public broadcaster in Malaysia, has placed a large order for the company’s IP video transmission solutions. The Kuala Lumpur-based broadcaster recently purchased TVU Networks’ popular TVU One cellular uplink solution for deployment to 17 locations, including their headquarters and local stations, for nationwide news coverage.

“We are honored to be the live video transmission equipment provider of choice for RTM,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “Offering worry-free operation, TVU One is a compact yet feature rich solution that’s ideal for news broadcasters like RTM. With TVU One, RTM can efficiently deliver live, high-quality breaking news with sub-second latency to its viewers.”

RTM owns 36 radio and three television stations in Malaysia, and has been broadcasting for 70 years. The public broadcaster has been leasing TVU Networks’ TVUPack TM8100 live video mobile uplink solution, and is making the upgrade to the TVU One after comprehensive field evaluations among various industry manufacturers.

Weighing just 2.2 pounds, TVU One offers a robust set of functions designed to fit the needs of any size live video broadcaster. TVU One delivers industry-leading video transmission resiliency, high-definition picture quality and sub-second latency within an ultra compact and rugged hardware chassis. With TVU One, broadcasters can fully leverage the versatility of a small, lightweight, IP-based high-definition video field transmitter without sacrificing performance, features or picture quality.

Already in use by hundreds of leading broadcast organizations around the world, the TVU Networks family of IP transmission solutions gives broadcasters and organizations a powerful and reliable tool to distribute live video content to broadcast, online and mobile platforms. The TVU Networks suite of solutions has been used to deliver professional-quality live HD footage of a number of important events around the world including the World Cup, both Summer and Winter Olympic Games, U.S. presidential elections, natural disasters, the 2013 Papal conclave, the Super Bowl, the 2015 Papal visit to the United States and several international sporting events. For more information about TVU Networks solutions, please visit www.tvunetworks.com.