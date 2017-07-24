RAB Webinar Presented by MFM to Discuss “The Business of Radio: Building Budgets / Reading Financials”

Northfield, IL, July 24, 2017 - Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is pleased to be collaborating with the RAB (Radio Advertising Bureau) to present an online educational seminar on "The Business of Radio: Building Budgets / Reading Financials."

Scheduled for Wednesday, July 26, from Noon-1:00 PM Central Time, the webinar will review proven strategies for setting realistic financial goals for sales, expenses, and profits.

Led by MFM member Alison Morris, Financial Business Partner-Radio, for the E.W. Scripps Company, the online session will also include helpful tips for including staff in the budget process, ways to tie incentives to budget performance, and techniques for building a financial roadmap that leads to growth.

"Sound, fundamental budgeting strategies help radio stations and other media businesses integrate economic and staffing realities, respond to unexpected changes, and make financial decisions that have a positive impact," said Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of MFM and BCCA, the media industry's credit association.

Added Collins, "We are very grateful to the RAB for providing this opportunity to share with its members and others involved in ad-supported media operations the latest insights on ways to improve outcomes by involving staff in the budget process, how to link incentives to the budget, and tips for building a plan that sets the foundation for success."

For more information about the event and an online registration form, go the RAB website.

About RAB The Radio Advertising Bureau serves more than 6,000 member Radio stations in the U.S. and over 1,000 member networks, representative firms, broadcast vendors, and international organizations. RAB leads and participates in educational, research, sales, and advocacy programs that promote and advance Radio as a primary advertising medium. Learn more at www.rab.com.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry's credit association. BCCA's revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.