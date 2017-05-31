QVC2™ Offers More Live Shows, Wider Array of Products, New Special Deals

West Chester, PA (May 31, 2017) – QVC, which combines the best of retail, media and social to create the most engaging shopping experience, has reimagined and relaunched its second channel from QVC Plus to QVC2™, a multiplatform shopping experience that delivers more of what shoppers love about QVC including:



· Twice the hours of live programming: QVC2 features live shows Monday-Friday from 6 p.m.-midnight and weekends from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., for a total of 40 live hours per week.

· Our newest weekly show: “In the Kitchen with Mary.” Each Saturday afternoon on QVC2, host Mary DeAngelis whips up her favorite, easy-to-prepare recipes, using cookware, appliances, kitchen tools, gourmet food from QVC’s most popular brands. This show expands our “In the Kitchen” franchise, anchored by host David Venable’s “In the Kitchen with David,” which airs twice weekly on QVC’s main channel.

· Additional hours of favorite weekly shows. Two popular shows featuring fashion and jewelry – “PM Style with Leah” and “AM Style with Gabrielle” – now air more live hours on QVC2, in addition to their time slots on QVC.

· More favorite brands and fresh discoveries: QVC2 delivers an expanded assortment of brands, with some premiering on the channel.

· A new “deal of the day”: The QVC2™ Big Deal is each day’s best value on QVC2, featuring one find from our curated collection of home, fashion, beauty, jewelry and electronics products. QVC2™ Big Deal launches at 9pm ET nightly, but only lasts for 24 hours.



In addition to broadcasting via major cable networks reaching approximately 60 million homes in the US, QVC2 is available across all digital platforms including qvc.com and Facebook Live. By offering QVC2 across every platform, we ensure that we engage with customers wherever, whenever, however they want to connect with QVC.



QVC2 provides shoppers with more diversity and choice across QVC’s three U.S. networks, which also include QVC main, and Beauty iQ (the world’s first live, multiplatform network dedicated to beauty).



