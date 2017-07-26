Quicklink Uses Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink Quad 2 for Mobile Broadcasting and Streaming

Fremont, CA - July 26, 2017- Blackmagic Design today announced that Quicklink, one of the leading global providers of software and hardware IP solutions, is using its DeckLink Quad 2 PCIe capture and playback solution with the newly announced Quicklink Remote Communicator, Quicklink Encoder and Quicklink TX.

Organizations that stream daily, such as broadcasters, churches, schools and more, use Quicklink to reliably transmit live and edited video. The Quicklink Remote Communicator, launched at NAB 2017, streams and returns video and audio in real time, full duplex with ultra-low delay. It can be used to create ad hoc, ultra-low delay full-duplex video/audio contributions from any device using a web browser, easily share high quality return video to a remote user and integrate ultra-low delay audio commentary.

Part of the Quicklink Communicator Cloud Service, Remote Communicator can also run the Quicklink TX software and Quicklink Encoder system. The Quicklink TX allows professional reception and transmission of multiple Skype video calls through SDI and HDMI inputs and outputs. The Quicklink TX unit can receive from and send to any video-enabled device running Skype, and this provides broadcasters with unrivaled access to millions of Skype users.

The DeckLink Quad 2 is a high performance capture and playback solution that puts the power of eight DeckLink cards onto a single circuit board that plugs into a single PCIe slot.

Used with the Quicklink systems, the DeckLink Quad 2 provides incredible low latency and the versatility to handle many different mobile broadcast and streaming scenarios that customers rely on Quicklink products for. The DeckLink Quad 2 also provides Quicklink with four independent capture and playback channels, in addition to four extra channels that can be used for configuring the cards in any combination of up to eight capture or eight playback channels.

Because Quicklink is used by customers in nearly every part of the world, the ability to capture any format and then play back quickly and reliably on any SDI device is absolutely necessary. With the DeckLink Quad 2, Quicklink customers can connect to any SDI device, and the DeckLink Quad 2’s ability to support a massive range of video formats and resolutions, as well as video and audio connections, provides incredible flexibility.

“Quicklink are proud to announce the partnership with Blackmagic Design in incorporating the DeckLink Quad 2 in the Remote Communicator, Quicklink Encoder and Quicklink TX solutions” said Richard Rees, CEO of Quicklink. “The Decklink Quad 2 has allowed us to release the ground breaking ultra-low delay, full duplex Quicklink Remote Communicator solution that is able to support up to 60 frames per second”.

Press Photography

Product photos of DeckLink Quad 2 and all other Blackmagic Design products are available at https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images.

About Quicklink

Quicklink are one of the leading global provider for cost effective, high quality broadcast solutions in the fields of news, sport, entertainment and corporate media. Quicklink provides over 400 TV stations with software and hardware IP solutions for the transmission of live and edited video. Quicklink’s solutions are the best available for achieving superb video and audio quality from low speed connections up to high speed HD. IEC Telecom Group is a strategic investor in Quicklink. The IEC Telecom Group is a satellite Communications Official International Service Provider for Thuraya, Inmarsat, Iridium Networks and Vsat. For more information, please go to www.quicklink.tv.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.