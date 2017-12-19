Quantum's Xcellis Foundation Wins NewBay Product Innovation Award

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Dec. 19, 2017 — Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced that its Xcellis® Foundation high-performance, entry-level workflow storage system has earned a NewBay Product Innovation Award. Winners are selected by a panel of professional users based on evaluation criteria that include innovation of concept and design, creative use of technology, price value, and suitability for use in a broadcast TV/professional video or broadcast/online radio environment.



Xcellis Foundation was designed to address the technical and budgetary requirements of small- to medium-sized postproduction facilities and corporate video departments. Based on Quantum's industry-leading StorNext® shared file system and data management platform, the new system delivers the benefits of enterprise-class Xcellis storage, including high performance and scalability, in a NAS appliance for under $25,000.



Providing a more powerful, more feature-rich alternative to other entry-level storage systems at a similar price point, Xcellis Foundation is ideal for smaller video production facilities that need the benefits of a shared workflow but have limited budgets to spend on shared storage. With the latest-generation StorNext 6 software at its core, the 3U Xcellis Foundation offers the following benefits:



• the industry's fastest streaming file system, providing the performance essential to working with higher video resolutions, including 1080p and 4K, without introducing complexity or unnecessary cost to the workflow;

• cost-effective IP connectivity over standard NAS protocols with no per-seat licensing;

• advanced data management capabilities that optimize performance and maximize capacity across different storage tiers while assuring that content is always in the right place at the right time;

• seamless integration into a multitier storage infrastructure that includes flash, disk, nearline object storage, public cloud and tape archive;

• the ability to scale up and scale out — from 48 TB, 72 TB or 96 TB — through readily extended capacity, connectivity and redundancy; and

• simple installation and setup via a web-based GUI.



Supporting Quote

Keith Lissak, senior director, Media and Entertainment Solutions Marketing, Quantum

"Offering straightforward NAS connectivity, 4K-ready performance and simple setup and management — all at an attractive price point — Xcellis Foundation is changing the way smaller media facilities build and scale storage infrastructure to support demanding content-creation workflows. We're honored that award judges understood and recognized the game-changing impact of Xcellis Foundation for a wide swath of the professional media industry."



About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out tiered storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling seamless, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and remonetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including top studios, major broadcasters and cutting-edge content creators. With Quantum, customers have the end-to-end storage platform they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.quantum.com/customerstories-mediaent.



Quantum, the Quantum logo, StorNext and Xcellis are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



"Safe Harbor" Statement: This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Quantum advises caution in reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, 1) benefits and value to customers from Quantum's Xcellis Foundation storage system and 2) customer demand for and Quantum's future revenue from such systems. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Quantum on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Quantum's actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statement, including unexpected changes in the Company's business. More detailed information about these risk factors, and additional risk factors, are set forth in Quantum's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled "Risk Factors," in Quantum's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9, 2017. Quantum expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



