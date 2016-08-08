Quantum's Jon Tinberg and Christopher Jenkins to Speak at ABE2016 Show

ADELAIDE, South Australia -- Aug. 8, 2016 -- Quantum Corp., a global expert in storage and workflows supporting content production and delivery, today announced that Jon Tinberg, regional channel manager for ANZ, and Christopher Jenkins, solutions architect for ANZ, together will present two sessions at the ABE2016 conference and exhibition, Aug. 9-11, in Sydney, Australia.

Session Title: Hybrid Cloud Powering the Next Broadcast Workflow

Date: Wednesday, Aug.10, at 16:30

Using real-world examples, Jenkins will lead a discussion about how a hybrid cloud storage architecture addresses challenges across production, archive and playback, particularly for broadcasters and other media companies in the OTT market.

Session Title: Get Control of Your Media Asset Zombies for Sports and Advertising

Date: Thursday, Aug. 11, at 09:25

After discussing the problem of "media asset zombies" -- film and digital production files eating digital storage on detached hard drives lurking in dark corners of the office -- Tinberg will lead a presentation including real-world examples of media production companies and new media OTT broadcasters using advanced storage solutions to tame, organise and monetise these zombies.

"ABE2016 gives Quantum a great opportunity to showcase our award-winning Xcellis" shared storage system and how it enhances and accelerates collaborative workflows across broadcast, postproduction and animation/VFX applications," said Tinberg. "With storage that puts the right media in the right place at the right time, the media and entertainment industry can continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in content creation and delivery."

Held at Doltone House, Darling Island, Pyrmont, ABE2016 will feature expert-led sessions that focus on timely topics such as IP production and delivery, 4K, HDR, HEVC, OTT, cloud broadcasting and more. Further information is available at www.abeshow.tv.

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext 5 platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling seamless, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetisation. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including top studios, major broadcasters and cutting-edge content creators. With Quantum, customers have the end-to-end storage platform they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.quantum.com/customerstories-mediaent.

