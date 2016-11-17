Quantum StorNext Shared Storage Powers Collaborative Edit Workflow at MNC Group

SINGAPORE -- Nov. 16, 2016 -- Quantum Corp. today announced that the MNC Group, a multimedia group that operates four of Indonesia's 11 free-to-air TV stations and an array of pay-TV channels, has deployed Quantum StorNext(R) shared storage with MXFserver file management to enable a streamlined and efficient collaborative postproduction environment for three television stations. Supporting 120 edit seats, Mac and PC systems running Final Cut Pro and Avid Media Composer, the StorNext-powered media storage and management system allows MNC Group to eliminate platform-specific workflow islands and storage silos and instead give the full production team convenient access to shared content without the need for transcoding.

"Quantum and the MXFserver team worked closely to understand our needs, design and test this system, and ultimately ensure that we could successfully establish efficient media sharing across all our edit systems," said Kuswandi Aslan, head of Integrated IT Broadcast, MNC Media. "On a daily basis, the speed enabled by this new edit workflow makes it possible for MNC TV, RCTI TV and Global TV to get content to air more quickly."

Integrated with MXFserver, StorNext provides the foundation for a rapid, platform-agnostic edit workflow at MNC Group facilities, leveraging Quantum's high-performance QXS primary disk storage and giving editors ready access to archived tape media. StorNext also works smoothly with MNC Group's legacy Xsan system. In addition, an internal team of developers is using the StorNext API to create a media asset management system tailored to the three stations' unique requirements.

"As we look ahead to the future of postproduction for MNC Group stations, we appreciate that we can scale our StorNext system very simply and easily as our operations demand," added Aslan. "In the meantime, we plan to leverage this new storage infrastructure to facilitate the migration of our extensive SD content library to an HD format."

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Quantum/Quantum-StorNext_M440.png

Photo Caption: Quantum StorNext(R) Solution

