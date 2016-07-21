Quantum to Speak at SVG Sports Asset Management & Storage Forum

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- July 20, 2016 -- Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced that Janet Lafleur, the company's senior product marketing manager, will be a panelist at the Sports Video Group (SVG) Sports Asset Management & Storage (SAMS) Forum in New York City. During the July 27 forum, Lafleur and fellow experts will discuss object storage and its emerging role in sports-video organizations' new IP-based workflows.

Title: Object Storage and All-IP Workflows: Are Files and Signals the Same Now?

Date: July 27, 2016

Time: 11:30 a.m. EDT

Location: The Westin New York at Times Square, New York City

Moderated by Scott Katzenoff, head of media solutions at Ooyala, the panel will also include Scott Rinehart, broadcast technology program director for Notre Dame Athletics, Fighting Irish Media, a Quantum customer. The session will focus on the evolution of object storage over the past two decades and the benefits it provides today for streamlining content management in sports workflows. In addition, panelists will examine the rise of IP and how object storage and IP technologies can work together.

The SVG SAMS Forum features leaders in media asset management from major broadcasters, leagues, teams and vendors offering up firsthand perspectives and behind-the-curtain looks at their respective workflows. The event is led by the SAMS Committee, composed of top executives from more than a dozen major broadcasters and leagues. More information is available at www.sportsvideo.org/event/2016-sports-asset-management-storage-forum.

Photo Link:www.quantum.com/pr/JanetLafleur.jpg

Photo Caption: Janet Lafleur, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Quantum

