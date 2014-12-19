QUANTUM TO SPEAK AT STORAGE VISIONS 2015

Quantum VP Alex Grossman to Participate in Panel on Storage for High-Resolution Content Capture and Production

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Dec. 18, 2014 -- Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced that Alex Grossman, the company's vice president of media and entertainment, will speak at Storage Visions(R) 2015, to be held Jan. 4-5, at The Riviera Hotel in Las Vegas. Grossman will join fellow experts in discussing digital storage and the requirements for capturing, rendering, editing and archiving content. In his remarks, Grossman will talk about the changing workflow model and need for a greater level of collaboration and efficiency to meet the demands of increasingly higher resolutions and larger number of acquisition and delivery formats, as well as new storage technologies and techniques to address this need.

Panel: Creative Storage: Looking for Storage for High-Resolution Content Capture and Production

Date: Sunday, Jan. 4

Time: 8:15 a.m. PST

Alex Grossman, Vice President, Media and Entertainment, Quantum

"Content creators from broadcast and postproduction to in-house creative, Web developers and ad agencies are faced with shrinking deadlines, greater demand for higher-resolution content and higher-quality production in general. With the rapidly evolving workflow model, many companies are finding it difficult to choose the right technologies and techniques to keep up. This will be a key topic during Storage Visions 2015, and I look forward to discussing how Quantum's approach to end-to-end workflow management can help customers efficiently meet their changing needs."

