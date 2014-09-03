Quantum Simplifies Management of StorNext 5 Workflow Storage With New StorNext Connect

Tool Set Makes It Easier Than Ever to Install, Discover, Manage and Monitor StorNext Environments

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Aug. 26, 2014 -- Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced StorNext Connect, an easy-to-use tool set that simplifies the installation, discovery, management and monitoring of StorNext environments. Designed for Quantum StorNext 5 appliances and initially delivered as part of the company's StorNext Pro Solutions, StorNext Connect enables users to deploy or upgrade their StorNext systems and identify and resolve issues quickly to maximize performance and uptime.

StorNext Connect features:

- An intuitive, self-guided interface that makes it easy to install StorNext software and view all StorNext resources -- storage, CPU, memory and network interconnect -- and their connections within a single graphical view;

- Tools for monitoring performance characteristics, including throughput and latency;

- Detailed information about individual components, with data including real-time status and historical trends;

- System management tools that facilitate upgrades of metadata controllers and clients, individually or in groups; and

- Graphs of real-time activity, performance and usage that support rapid troubleshooting of performance bottlenecks.

For StorNext installations that incorporate tape libraries, StorNext Connect also provides a view of I/O status along with real-time performance, historical trends and archive media statistics across disk and tape. Users can monitor their tape resources to determine how much of the library's tape media is in use and identify how much of their archived content has been vaulted.

Over the next year, Quantum plans to incorporate additional features into StorNext Connect, including: greater visibility and control over larger, more complex deployments; expanded hardware monitoring and optimization; and additional diagnostic and troubleshooting tools.

Quantum will showcase StorNext Connect at the IBC2014 exhibition (Quantum stand 7B26), Sept. 11-16, in Amsterdam. It will be available with all StorNext Pro Solutions in December 2014.

Supporting Quotes

- Mike Cavanagh, President, Key Code Media

"StorNext Connect is a true game changer for media production. Not only is workflow storage management so much easier, but the greatest benefit is how simple it is to optimize and troubleshoot your deployment."

- Alex Grossman, Vice President, Media and Entertainment, Quantum

"StorNext Connect is an important addition to the Quantum StorNext platform, as it enables users to improve the efficiency of their workflow and reduce management complexity. Media production is highly deadline-driven, involving many storage operations and users, and anything that interrupts the operations is costly. With StorNext Connect, administrators can quickly resolve issues that arise in production and prevent others from occurring."

Additional Resources

- To learn more about StorNext Connect and StorNext Pro Solutions, visit: www.stornext.com/solutions/stornextpro

- Participate in the StorNext Community Forum: http://stornextforum.com

- Follow the latest StorNext happenings on Twitter: www.twitter.com/stornext

- Join the StorNext conversation on Facebook: www.facebook.com/stornext

- Watch Quantum StorNext on YouTube: www.youtube.com/quantumcorp

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Quantum/Quantum-StorNextConnectMonitoringView.jpg

Photo Caption: StorNext Connect Monitoring View

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext 5 platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling fluid, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including top studios, major broadcasters and cutting-edge content creators. With Quantum, customers can Be Certain(TM) they have the end-to-end storage foundation they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing, and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.stornext.com.

###

Quantum, the Quantum logo, Be Certain and StorNext are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

"Safe Harbor" Statement: This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Specifically, but without limitation, statements relating to 1) benefits to customers from using StorNext appliances, solutions and tools, including StorNext Connect, 2) customer demand for and Quantum's future revenue from such appliances, solutions and tools, and 3) Quantum's plans for and the availability of StorNext Connect, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Quantum on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Quantum's actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about these risk factors are set forth in Quantum's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled "Risk Factors," in Quantum's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 6, 2014, especially those risks listed in this section under the headings "Our operating results depend on a limited number of products and on new product introductions, which may not be successful, in which case our business, financial condition and operating results may be materially and adversely affected." Quantum expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.