Quantum at SIGGRAPH 2017

Quantum will feature StorNext 6, a major new release of the company's acclaimed workflow storage platform that showcases the company's continued leadership in workflow-optimized storage. Quantum also will highlight its award-winning Xcellis(TM) workflow storage solutions, recently enhanced with lab-validated 4K reference architectures for facilities of all sizes and including all-flash storage configurations that maximize performance for demanding creative workflows. Equipped with the power to support multistream 4K workflows, Xcellis allows creative teams to produce richer animation, visual effects and virtual reality content more quickly and cost-effectively.



Quantum Products at SIGGRAPH 2017



New Xcellis(TM) 4K Reference Architectures

Quantum will highlight its new 4K reference architectures, created from exhaustive real-world 4K testing and suitably scaled for facilities from small to large. In the testing, all Xcellis solutions were validated under intense 4K workloads, reflecting industry-leading capabilities for streaming 4K to collaborative teams of content creators. The testing included characterization of large- and small-form-factor disk drives and all-flash arrays in different configurations of compressed and uncompressed 4K formats. The resulting reference architectures have been tuned to deliver predictable stream-count workloads for the full range of 4K formats.



New All-Flash Arrays for VFX Workflows

Quantum will also highlight the combination of StorNext(R) and the performance of all-flash arrays to get the most out of both technologies. StorNext is well-known for enabling users to maximize workflow efficiency. This efficiency is no different with flash when it comes to meeting or exceeding the needs of the most demanding workflows, with use cases such as visual effects, color correction, or high-end compositing and finishing deriving the greatest benefit.



"As the demand for higher-quality content increases in the areas of VFX, animation and VR, creative facilities face increasing pressure to ensure their storage environment can keep up with this change. Our StorNext-powered workflow storage solutions address these challenges for our customers, regardless of the format and resolution in which they work. We look forward to showcasing these solutions and their benefits at SIGGRAPH."

-- Dave Frederick, senior director, media and entertainment, Quantum





SIGGRAPH 2017 Show Preview

Quantum

Booth 1113

July 30- Aug. 3, Los Angeles





Quantum is a global expert in workflow-optimized storage technologies and solutions. Quantum's StorNext(R) is the industry's leading collaborative content production and archive platform, providing a unique combination of performance, low-cost capacity and easy access for content creators and owners ranging from the smallest post houses to the world's largest media brands.



The company's Xcellis(TM) shared storage solution enables users to create ultra-high-definition content with the highest-performance workflows that scale out to thousands of NAS clients. Powered by StorNext, Xcellis makes high-performance disk, object storage, tape and the public cloud behave as one seamless, easy-to-manage storage environment.



