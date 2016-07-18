Quantum at SIGGRAPH 2016

SIGGRAPH 2016 Preview

Quantum brings the animation, visual effects (VFX) and virtual reality (VR) market a workflow storage designed to support a complete end-to-end workflow for both frame-based and stream-based content with resolutions of uncompressed 4K, 6K and beyond. At SIGGRAPH 2016 the company will showcase the power of its StorNext® platform across the full media life cycle, and demonstrate how its support of hybrid flash and disk storage in combination enables frame-based animation creation and stream-based editing on a single storage system. Quantum also will feature content created by high-resolution VR specialist Felix & Paul Studios using a model of this storage solution, built on the new Quantum Xcellis" workflow storage.

Quantum Products and Solutions at SIGGRAPH 2016

Animation Workflow Reference Architecture for Increased Collaboration and Performance

At its SIGGRAPH booth, Quantum will present a new animation workflow reference architecture built on the company's award-winning Xcellis" high-performance workflow storage. Powered by Quantum's StorNext® platform, this robust and exceptionally flexible architecture supports an end-to-end workflow for both frame-based and stream-based content with resolutions of uncompressed 4K, 6K and beyond.

By optimizing storage characteristics for both content types in a single storage environment, Quantum's animation workflow reference architecture reduces network traffic, streamlines workflow and boosts overall efficiency and productivity. For animators, the Ethernet-based NAS and DLC access provides the speed and availability needed, and the built-in flash as a tier -- with automatic movement between flash and disk storage -- provides random I/O performance at a fraction of the cost of an all-flash device. For the editorial department, direct Fibre Channel connections provide highly predicable performance for demanding high-resolution content.

Because Quantum supports the current animation ecosystem -- creative applications from Autodesk, Adobe and others, plus productivity apps such as Shotgun and render farms -- this approach augments workflow performance and collaborative capabilities without altering the tools and processes upon which creatives depend.

Felix & Paul Studios 5K Edit Workflow for Virtual Reality

As part of its presence at SIGGRAPH, Quantum will highlight a stereo 5K output for VR created by Montreal-based Felix & Paul Studios using Quantum Xcellis" workflow storage. Quantum will provide booth visitors with VR goggles for interactive viewing of this content. Visitors to the Quantum booth also can enter a drawing to win one of three Oculus Gear VR headsets.

Company Quote:

"Built on our powerful StorNext platform, the new animation workflow reference architecture we're showcasing at SIGGRAPH enables efficiencies that can be transformative for a growing animation and VFX business. With storage optimized for both animation and editorial on a single platform, facilities gain time across the end-to-end workflow that allows them to take on more projects, including more demanding high-resolution content feeding into increasingly popular immersive viewing experiences."

-- Dave Frederick, Senior Director of Media and Entertainment at Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext 5 platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling seamless, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including top studios, major broadcasters and cutting-edge content creators. With Quantum, users have the end-to-end storage platform they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.quantum.com/customerstories-mediaent.

The company's new Xcellis" workflow storage enables users to blend the highest-performance ultra-high-definition workflows over Fibre Channel, scaling out to thousands of clients over NAS connectivity. Powered by StorNext®, Xcellis makes SAN, NAS, object storage and the public cloud behave as one seamless, easy-to-manage storage environment.