Quantum Recognized for Innovation in Workflow Storage and Management With Four NAB Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- April 29, 2015 -- Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) reinforced its innovation leadership at the 2015 NAB Show, earning four prestigious awards for its workflow storage and management solutions. Broadcast Beat recognized the company's Q-Cloud(TM) Archive storage service for creativity, and TV Technology magazine named the public cloud service as a Best of Show Award recipient. In addition, Quantum's StorNext Pro(TM) Solutions won a StudioDaily Prime Award, and IABM honored the company itself with a Game Changer Award.

Broadcast Beat and TV Technology Awards for Q-Cloud Archive

Q-Cloud Archive leverages Quantum's StorNext 5 software to provide automated, policy-based movement of content to a virtually limitless pool of cloud-based storage while delivering fast, seamless access to that content when needed. Because it is fully integrated within a StorNext®-managed environment, Q-Cloud Archive enables users to realize the full benefits of the cloud without having to make changes to their existing applications or processes.

One of hundreds of nominated products in the Broadcast Beat Awards, Q-Cloud Archive earned top honors for creativity in content management. Judging criteria included the originality of the product, its inventive qualities and ways in which it improves on existing technology.

In giving a Best of Show Award to Q-Cloud Archive, TV Technology judges applauded it for "offering a path to taming the cloud conundrum by integrating it as one component of a hybrid, application-driven infrastructure."

StudioDaily Prime Award for StorNext Pro Solutions

StorNext Pro Solutions include five high-performance storage systems powered by StorNext 5 and optimized to enable collaborative workflows for organizations of all sizes, providing faster and more cost-effective creation, management, processing and delivery of content. The StorNext Pro Solutions lineup includes specialized offerings for meeting the demands of modern 4K media workflows and refreshing or enhancing legacy Apple Xsan environments, as well as solutions for end-to-end production, delivery and archive.

StudioDaily Prime Awards recognize the top tier of new technology, cutting-edge thinking and high-end craftsmanship. They are dedicated to the game-changing new products, A-level customer service and creative innovation that drive the industry. Quantum's StorNext Pro Solutions won in the postproduction hardware category, with judges calling out one of the solutions: "Quantum's StorNext Pro Foundation hits a price point that makes sense for more users than ever, and that makes StorNext an even better option than it was before."

IABM Game Changer Award for Quantum

The IABM Game Changer Award not only recognizes the significant time and resources that vendors devote to bringing their best new developments to the NAB Show floor, but also honors the forward-looking solutions that come of this effort. Quantum was named a winner in the storage category, reflecting the company's success in introducing valuable new offerings at NAB and its rapid growth as a leading provider of shared storage solutions and services.

Alex Grossman, Vice President, Media and Entertainment, Quantum

"NAB gave us the opportunity to showcase new developments across our product line and the superior business value provided by intelligent, workflow-optimized storage such as StorNext. We appreciate all the awards we received, as they reflect our continued leadership in providing organizations with the solutions they need for more efficient and cost-effective management and re-monetization of their video assets."

* Read more about Q-Cloud Archive: www.quantum.com/products/scale-out-storage/stornext-q-cloud-archive/inde...

* For additional details on StorNext Pro Solutions: www.stornext.com/solutions/stornextpro

* Learn about StorNext 5: www.quantum.com/products/scale-out-storage/index.aspx

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext 5 platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling fluid, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including top studios, major broadcasters and cutting-edge content creators. With Quantum, customers can Be Certain(TM) they have the end-to-end storage foundation they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.stornext.com.

