Quantum Products at Government Video Expo 2015

NEW -- Quantum Xcellis(R) End-to-End Shared Workflow Storage

At Government Video Expo, Quantum will showcase Xcellis(R) next-generation shared workflow storage system that was launched in October. This new system empowers users to boost their efficiency, productivity and creativity in delivering the products and services that drive their business. Consolidating media and metadata management, extending connectivity options and supporting hosted applications, Xcellis integrates the most important components of workflow storage into a single compact hardware solution that runs on the powerful Quantum StorNext 5 media workflow platform. This solution supports online work in process, ingest and delivery, and archive through Quantum's portfolio of Lattus(R) object storage, LTO tape and Q-Cloud(R) services, all running on StorNext 5.

Optimized for end-to-end workflows, Xcellis provides flexible configuration of performance and capacity through a number of production and archive options, ranging from multistream 4K editing to extended online storage utilizing object storage technology to cloud- and tape-based archiving. The new system also delivers the exceptional performance and reliability critical to meeting extreme production and delivery deadlines. In addition, because Xcellis provides continuous scalability, it reduces the cost and complexity of storage deployment and maintenance while enabling future expansion in an intelligent, sophisticated manner.

"Increasingly, government and public-sector organizations are using video to communicate, educate, and motivate employees and constituents. While their workflows are different in scale and purpose than those of Hollywood production companies, the challenges they face are the same. With thousands of deployments, Quantum is the leader in workflow storage optimized for media and entertainment. These same solutions enable government organizations to produce more content more efficiently, while retaining and managing a growing archive cost-effectively. From NASA to the TSA, dozens of government agencies rely on Quantum workflow storage to meet their growing demands for video content." Alex Grossman, Vice President, Media and Entertainment, at Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in workflow storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext 5 platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling seamless real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including top studios, major broadcasters and cutting-edge content creators. With Quantum, customers can Be Certain(TM) they have the end-to-end storage platform they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing, and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.stornext.com.

