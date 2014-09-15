Quantum Introduces Extended Online Storage Architecture Combining High Performance With Unlimited Scalability for Content Workflows

New StorNext Pro Workgroup Solution Featuring Lattus Object Storage Seamlessly Extends Content Collaboration at Lower Cost with No Performance Compromises

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 12, 2014 -- Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today unveiled StorNext(R) Pro Workgroup, a new easy-to-deploy, high-performance and high-capacity content workflow solution for postproduction and broadcast professionals. This integrated solution supports ingest, production, review and delivery along with different options for peta-scale content storage and access at any stage of the workflow -- all in one system. By choosing StorNext Pro Workgroup with Quantum's Lattus(TM) object storage-based system, users can extend their online collaboration by seamlessly shifting nonreal-time workflow operations to Lattus -- a fully protected, infinitely scalable storage infrastructure -- with no negative impact on performance.

Today's collaborative production environments are often forced to make a trade-off between storage performance and cost, resulting in either capacity cost constraints that compromise productivity or lower-cost storage alternatives that cannot deliver the needed performance and capabilities. As a result, many organizations are simply not able to maintain as much content online and available to creative professionals as they require. The new StorNext Pro Workgroup solution extends online production capabilities by shifting important yet secondary production operations to Lattus, thereby providing users with full access and unlimited storage capacity in a seamless and fully integrated manner, all managed by Quantum's StorNext 5 industry-leading platform. This combination creates the optimal mix of high-performance storage for production operations from ingest through delivery and lower-cost archive storage for massive content libraries in one transparent, extended online environment.

The new StorNext Pro Workgroup solution includes a StorNext M662XL metadata appliance and StorNext QX-1200 high-performance storage arrays. Utilizing the power of StorNext 5 and -- in the case of archive add-on options -- the included StorNext Storage Manager(TM) software, the solution enables teams of creative professionals to work directly on content with the tools of their choice and have content automatically migrated to the optimal storage, based on workflow stage, in a transparent, seamless fashion.

StorNext Pro Workgroup is a new addition to Quantum's StorNext Pro Solutions line introduced earlier this year to provide customized storage system configurations for specific workflows, such as refreshing Xsan environments, supporting 4K production or enabling entire content lifecycle management for content owners. In addition, all StorNext Pro Solutions are supported by the new StorNext Connect(TM) management platform, providing simplified installation, discovery, management and monitoring of StorNext environments.

Quantum is currently showcasing StorNext Pro Workgroup, the rest of its StorNext Pro Solutions and StorNext Connect at IBC2014 in Amsterdam (Quantum stand 7.B26).

Supporting Quote

Alex Grossman, Vice President, Media and Entertainment, Quantum

"Broadcast and postproduction professionals should not be forced to make trade-offs as they look to take advantage of exciting new opportunities for entertaining customers and growing their businesses. By extending online workflow collaboration with Lattus, Quantum's StorNext Pro Workgroup provides a unique high-performance, high-scale and low-cost storage infrastructure, enabling full and easy access to content whenever needed, at any stage of the workflow."

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext 5 platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling fluid, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including top studios, major broadcasters and cutting-edge content creators. With Quantum, customers can Be Certain(TM) they have the end-to-end storage foundation they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing, and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.stornext.com.

