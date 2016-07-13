Quantum at IBC2016

IBC2016 Product Preview

Quantum

Stand 7.B26

Sept. 9-13, Amsterdam

Quantum will showcase the power of its StorNext platform across the full media life cycle, including production, delivery and archive workflows, and content management. The company's IBC2016 stand will feature demonstrations of content transcoding and delivery with object storage, the use of hybrid flash and disk storage in combination to enable frame-based animation creation and stream-based editing on a single storage system, and embedded applications running natively on high-performance workflow storage.

Quantum Products at IBC2016

End-to-End Workflow Support: Xcellis(TM) Shared Storage Powered by StorNext(R)

Quantum will showcase its award-winning Xcellis workflow storage system and demonstrate how the unique converged capabilities of this solution empower users to boost their efficiency, productivity and creativity in delivering the products and services that drive their businesses. Xcellis consolidates media management, extends connectivity options for both Fibre Channel and Ethernet clients, and supports hosted applications in a single hardware solution that greatly enhances productivity in collaborative media environments. Working with a growing array of technology partners and application providers, Quantum is continually extending the ways in which Xcellis can optimize end-to-end workflows.

Based on the powerful StorNext 5 platform, Xcellis facilitates flexible configuration of performance and capacity. The solution supports online work-in-process, ingest and delivery, and archive through Quantum's portfolio of Lattus object storage, LTO tape and Q-Cloud services. In addition to providing exceptional performance and reliability, Xcellis enables continuous scalability that not only reduces the cost and complexity of storage deployment and maintenance, but also enables future expansion in an intelligent, sophisticated manner.

Photo Link:http://cdn.quantum.com/cmsimages/Xcellis-Free-Standing-Stack-Hi-Res.jpg

Photo Caption: Xcellis Shared Workflow Storage

Xcellis Support for Embedded Applications

Xcellis has the unique ability to support embedded applications, which run on the system to deliver valuable functionality while streamlining operations. During the IBC2016 show, Quantum will demonstrate this capability, the execution of applications via virtual machines within the storage system, and how this approach both reduces the need for dedicated application servers and provides a flexible foundation for future technologies and workflows. Quantum and a growing number of partners have introduced embedded applications for Xcellis that address tasks such as media asset management, transcoding and QC, provisioning resources in an exceptionally efficient on-demand model.

Transcode and Deliver With Lattus(R) Object Storage

Modern high-resolution workflows come with increased complexity a greater number of ingest points, more delivery formats, many transcode steps and a significant dependency on quality control steps. Just handling the high volume of content and large file sizes can lead to slowdowns, inconsistent operation and potentially risky asset loss situations. Quantum answers these challenges by seamlessly extending storage and workflow operations onto a low-latency, massively scalable Lattus object storage system. At IBC2016, Quantum will highlight a workflow in which its Lattus is integrated with media management software from Vidispine and other third-party applications for efficient transcoding and delivery within the object storage framework. This model enables content owners to transcode and deliver content directly from Lattus without restoring it to online storage or converting objects back to files.

Quantum Technology Demonstrations at IBC2016

Multistream 4K Edit Workflow for Animation and VFX

Quantum will demonstrate an Xcellis-based solution that includes combined hybrid flash and disk storage to meet the demanding requirements of animation and visual effects (VFX) workflows. This takes advantage of flash technology to deliver the performance needed for frame-based animation workloads while also providing on the same storage platform the connectivity and access essential to stream-based editorial processes. Not limited to large sequential files, Xcellis optimizes the way storage works so that performance is high for both large and small files. This enhanced capability enables Xcellis to support workflows beyond video editing, such as animation, rendering, compositing, finishing and coloring, thereby improving overall productivity and accelerating production schedules.

Company Quote:

"The power of the StorNext platform and innovative converged architecture of our Xcellis workflow storage system combine to enable unprecedented efficiencies in today's demanding production environments, from animation to 8K editing and beyond. At the IBC2016 show, we'll highlight ways in which StorNext 'powers what's next,' how Xcellis supports media workflows from end to end, and how media companies can realize added storage efficiencies by extending their operations onto our low-latency, massively scalable Lattus object storage system."

-- Geoff Stedman, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Scale-out Storage Solutions, Quantum

Company Overview:

Quantum is a global expert in workflow-optimized storage technologies and solutions. Quantum StorNext 5, the industry's leading collaborative content production and archive platform, provides a unique combination of performance, low-cost capacity and easy access for content creators and owners ranging from the smallest post houses to the world's largest media brands.



The company's new Xcellis(TM) shared storage solution enables users to blend the highest-performance ultra-high-definition workflows over Fibre Channel, scaling out to thousands of clients over NAS connectivity. Powered by StorNext(R), Xcellis makes SAN, NAS, object storage and the public cloud behave as one seamless, easy-to-manage storage environment.

