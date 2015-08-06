Quantum Executives Alex Grossman and Janae Stow Lee to Speak at Flash Memory Summit

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Aug. 6, 2015 -- Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced that Alex Grossman, the company's vice president of media and entertainment, and Janae Stow Lee, senior vice president of strategy, will speak at the Flash Memory Summit, Aug. 11-13, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. Grossman will chair the "Media and Entertainment Experts Roundtable" and serve as a panelist for the "Flash in Studio/Broadcast Production/PostStorage" session, and Lee will participate in the "Women in the Storage Industry" panel.

"Media and Entertainment Experts Roundtable"

- Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 4:35 p.m. PDT

- Industry experts will discuss the current status of the various media and entertainment market segments, where the bottlenecks and issues are and what the future holds for the equipment and storage industries, as well as for large and small production operations.

"Flash in Studio/Broadcast Production/PostStorage"

- Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 8:30 a.m. PDT

- Panelists will discuss how the generation of much greater volumes of content by geographically distributed production teams is affecting storage systems and workflow -- and what this ongoing trend will bring in the future. Grossman will focus on the important role that flash can play in media production as part of a broader, multitechnology strategy.

"Women in the Storage Industry"

- Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 9:45 a.m. PDT

- Panelists will discuss why women are significantly underrepresented in the technology industry workforce and leadership and why so many efforts to change the situation seem to produce few results. Participants will also talk about what makes women choose to enter an area in which they are a small minority, what challenges they face and what opportunities come out of it.

Supporting Quotes

Alex Grossman, Vice President, Media and Entertainment, Quantum

"Flash can bring valuable benefits to content creation workflows, particularly when implemented as part of a broader solution utilizing additional storage technologies, all aimed at optimizing the efficiency and productivity of the workflow. I look forward to discussing how media production facilities can best incorporate flash and intelligent hybrid technologies into their storage environments to drive greater efficiency and meet critical deadlines."

Janae Stow Lee, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Quantum

"Recent analyst studies have highlighted the aging population of skilled employees and the implications for our innovation-driven economy. This makes it imperative that the storage industry find more effective ways of increasing women's participation in the workforce. I commend the Summit organizers for highlighting this issue and am pleased to be part of such an important discussion."

Photo Link:www.quantum.com/cmsimages/alex-grossman.jpg

Photo Caption: Alex Grossman, Vice President, Media and Entertainment, Quantum

Photo Link:www.quantum.com/cmsimages/janae-stow-lee.jpg

Photo Caption: Janae Stow Lee, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Quantum

