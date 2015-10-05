Quantum Challenges Video Producers to Show Off Their Creativity With ANZ Unleashed' Contest

SYDNEY -- Oct. 6, 2015 -- Quantum Corp. has launched "ANZ Unleashed," a contest that gives video producers in Australia and New Zealand the chance to showcase their creative vision with a 30- to 90-second video. Judges will determine the winning videos based on their expression of the theme, creativity, uniqueness, impact and message cohesion.

The ANZ Unleashed contest grew out of Quantum's experience of seeing the pride its customers around the world feel in taking a creative concept and bringing it to life with the help of the company's StorNext(R) shared storage platform. StorNext is optimized for demanding workflows, providing a unique combination of the industry's fastest streaming file system performance and the lowest-possible total cost of ownership (TCO). This low TCO is achieved through automated movement of content to the most cost-effective storage medium based on a customer's access requirements, all within a single solution that spans production storage, extended online storage, tape archive and the cloud.

Because Quantum's StorNext solutions are optimized for video workflows, including 4K environments, they provide more efficient and cost-effective management of content than general-purpose storage offerings. As a result, users can produce more high-quality content and easily collaborate without having to worry about whether their storage infrastructure will support them.



Prizes for the top three entries are:

First Place: A round-trip flight to Las Vegas and five nights' accommodation for the 2016 NAB Show or, if the winner prefers, a Blackmagic URSA Mini 4K camera and $1,500 AUD credit at a Blackmagic camera reseller of Quantum's choice.

Second Place: A $2,500 AUD credit at a Blackmagic camera reseller of Quantum's choice.

Third Place: A $500 AUD Visa cash card.

"We're proud of the role Quantum plays in helping content creators and owners across the media and entertainment industry, from broadcasters and movie studios to postproduction houses and sports teams," said Jon Tinberg, marketing manager for Quantum in Australia/New Zealand. "Aussies and Kiwis are some of the most creative people I've ever met, so I thought, 'Why not create a contest where we can show the world how creative we are in a video format?'"

To participate in the ANZ Unleashed contest, producers simply create and upload their video submissions to YouTube, visit the contest microsite and fill out the online entry form, which includes a field for the video's YouTube URL. In addition to meeting YouTube video guidelines, submitted videos must be available in a non-YouTube format that can be included in a show reel that will be played in Quantum's booth at the 2016 NAB Show.

Further details about prize options and contest conditions are available on the ANZ Unleashed microsite (www.stornext.com/anz-unleashed/). Entries will be accepted through Dec. 14, 2015.

