Quantum CCW 2014 Preview

Quantum Products at CCW 2014

StorNext(R) Pro Foundation -- Low-Cost, High-Performance, Integrated Shared Storage

Quantum is further extending its line of StorNext(R) Pro Solutions with StorNext Pro Foundation, a complete entry-level, integrated shared storage solution designed specifically for new customers or new deployments in the post, broadcast, corporate and government video sectors. Built on the proven StorNext 5 workflow storage and collaboration platform, StorNext Pro Foundation brings the capabilities of Quantum's award-winning storage solutions to a new audience of media professionals.

Ready to deploy within new or existing Fibre Channel networks, StorNext Pro Foundation gives small to mid-sized production workgroups a powerful and attractively priced solution for managing assets from ingest to delivery to archive. The underlying StorNext 5 platform ensures that the solution can adapt as the workflow evolves, enabling users to ingest more content from multiple camera sources, create more content and deliver it on time while preserving owned content for future monetization.

StorNext Pro Foundation offers high performance and full Xsan compatibility, an ideal pairing for smaller workgroups looking to renew or upgrade, as well as for current StorNext users wishing to add smaller remote and local workgroups for graphics, rendering and EFX. The new solution will be available in initial system configurations of 48-TB and 96-TB systems, which respectively support five and seven Xsan/Windows/Linux SAN clients.

StorNext 5 Workflow Storage Platform

StorNext 5 is the next-generation workflow storage platform designed by Quantum to support content production, distribution and archive with the performance, scalability and flexibility needed to meet extreme production and delivery deadlines. Because StorNext 5 has been engineered from the ground up to deliver superior performance in collaborative post and broadcast workflows, this end-to-end solution can both simplify and accelerate monetization of the content in digital libraries.

During CCW 2014, Quantum will showcase the StorNext(R) high-performance shared storage architecture with elements including metadata appliances, primary storage, extended online storage and tape archives all powered by StorNext 5.

Extended Online With Lattus(TM) Object Storage

Re-monetization has changed the economics of content creation, bringing new value to legacy content, but requiring it to be more readily accessible than ever before. In addition, re-monetization adds complexity to the workflow by introducing more "non-real-time" operations like transcoding, delivery and rendering. A new class of storage that Quantum calls "extended online" is needed to enable real-time and non-real-time operations to occur efficiently in the same storage infrastructure.

Quantum's Lattus(TM) extended online storage creates a parallel workflow for non-real-time operations by adding IP and HTTP REST interfaces to native StorNext compatibility to separate their network traffic from that of streaming real-time operations such as editing, color correction, EFX, audio sweetening and finishing, which require a high-speed guaranteed real-time bandwidth Fibre Channel. With Lattus extended online storage, content owners can efficiently access content for re-monetization from the same StorNext infrastructure used for content creation. And because it's built with object storage technology, Lattus provides petascale capabilities to meet the extreme scalability, durability and budget requirements of large-scale, long-term content libraries.

"The unveiling of StorNext Pro Foundation at CCW reflects the continued expansion of our StorNext Pro Solutions product family to address customers' evolving workflow needs. We're seeing significant interest in these StorNext 5-powered solutions, and we look forward to demonstrating how StorNext Pro Foundation meets a pressing industry demand for uncompromising performance in small and mid-sized content-creation environments."

-- Alex Grossman, Vice President, Media and Entertainment at Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext 5 platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling fluid, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including top studios, major broadcasters, and cutting-edge content creators. With Quantum, customers can Be Certain(TM) they have the end-to-end storage foundation they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing, and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.stornext.com.