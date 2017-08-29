Quantum Begins Shipping Xcellis Workflow Storage With Veritone aiWARE Artificial Intelligence Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Aug. 29, 2017 -- Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced aiWARE™ for Xcellis(R), an on-premise and cloud version of the artificial intelligence (AI) platform from Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI). Bringing Veritone's multi-engine AI capabilities into a Quantum StorNext(R)-managed environment, aiWARE for Xcellis enables users to leverage the power of Veritone's cognitive services and applications ― beginning with optical character recognition (OCR), object detection and speech-to-text transcription as the first network-isolated engines ― to extract new value from their on-premise video and audio content. Situating powerful AI processing behind corporate firewalls, the integrated solution is ideal for companies with significant investments in on-premise storage and/or latency, cost or security concerns about cloud storage.



Maximizing Media Value With AI

Using cognitive engines to delve deeper and faster into their content, media companies can gain greater insights and drive increased business and organizational success. For example, aiWARE for Xcellis enables users to:

* create more customized video-on-demand offerings through robust metadata tagging of existing content.

* provide better ROI data to sponsors by identifying where and how often logos, as well as spoken and text brand integrations, appear in broadcast media and redistributed clips.

* accelerate postproduction work through enhanced context-based search and discovery.



Optimizing Cognitive Analytics With Quantum and Veritone

Cognitive engines can deliver greater value when they have more data to analyze. The combination of Quantum's StorNext-powered Xcellis with Veritone aiWARE enables users to apply AI to on-premise content that previously could not be leveraged for this purpose and to add new content for analysis as that content is captured. The integrated solution also provides the option to leverage Veritone's continuously evolving array of best-of-breed cognitive engines in the cloud, either exclusively or in concert with on-premise engines, when desired or appropriate.



Availability and Deployment Options

aiWARE for Xcellis is available now from Quantum and its reseller partners, with three initial deployment options: "Embedded" for containerized deployment on an existing Xcellis workflow storage system, "Standard" delivered on an Xcellis Application Director for more processing performance, and "High Performance" based on an enhanced Xcellis Application Director with additional processing cores and expanded memory. The integrated solution can easily scale with additional appliances as the environment grows.



Quantum will highlight the new solution at IBC2017, Sept. 15-19, in Amsterdam (Stand 7.B27), showcasing the three initial on-premise cognitive engines and integrated access to cloud-based engines. The company will add support for additional on-premise engines over the course of the year and beyond.



Supporting Quotes

Nick Gold, Chief Revenue Officer, Chesapeake Systems

"Our customers are extremely excited about the prospect of using cognitive engines to mine their content repositories. Up until the availability of aiWARE for Xcellis, they haven't seen a way to smoothly integrate AI processing with their on-premise content. Quantum's approach solves the on-premise challenges while maintaining access to cloud-based engines and orchestration of everything for fantastic flexibility and options."



Keith Lissak, Senior Director, Media and Entertainment Solutions Marketing, Quantum

"The integration of AI with on-premise storage enables organizations to apply cognitive analytics to video and audio content and generate much more robust metadata without the cost and hassle of moving their extensive media libraries to the cloud. This will be a game-changing capability for many media companies, as it opens up new realms of possibility for monetizing these libraries."



###



About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out tiered storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling seamless, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including top studios, major broadcasters and cutting-edge content creators. With Quantum, customers have the end-to-end storage platform they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.quantum.com/customerstories-mediaent.



Quantum, the Quantum logo, StorNext and Xcellis are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries.



