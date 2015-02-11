Quantum Announces New High-Capacity, High-Density Disk Storage Ideal for Users With Growing Number of Large Files

QXS-5600 Provides Up to 336TB of Raw Storage in 4U Rack, Significantly Reducing Space, Power and Cooling Requirements

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Feb. 10, 2015 -- Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today introduced the StorNext QXS-5600, a high-capacity, high-density disk array that provides extremely cost-effective storage for customers managing an increasing number of large files containing high-resolution video, images or other rich content. Part of Quantum's award-winning StorNext(R) solutions portfolio, the StorNext QXS-5600 is ideal work-in-process storage for a wide variety of applications, including 4K and 8K video production and postproduction, geospatial imaging, video surveillance, and seismic research and analysis.

Dense Disk Storage for Demanding Workloads and Environments

Like other StorNext Q-Series disk offerings, the QXS-5600 is purpose-built for highly data-intensive environments, delivering enterprise-class performance, redundancy, availability and manageability. In addition, this highly dense StorNext product provides up to 336TB of raw capacity in a 4U rack (other configuration options are 168TB and 224TB). With as much as twice the storage capacity per rack unit of smaller disk arrays, the QXS-5600 reduces the space, power and cooling required to support high-performance applications. On a dollar-per-TB basis, it is Quantum's lowest-priced disk storage product, delivering a new level of value in the company's disk offerings.

With its density and price-performance attributes, the QXS-5600 is particularly well-suited for nearline work-in-process storage, where having content close by and quickly accessible for re-monetization or other re-purposing is essential. It also is tailor-made for non-real-time workflow operations where high-density storage provides significant productivity benefits.

Supporting Quote

Dave Frederick, Senior Director of Product Marketing, Quantum

"The QXS-5600 storage array fills out the Quantum Q-Series disk portfolio perfectly, offering the market high storage capacity in the smallest possible space, as well as significant cost savings and powerful performance. As organizations continue to struggle with changing workflows and new demands for leveraging their digital content, they will find that this storage solution provides the right balance of capacity and availability at a very attractive price point -- all backed by Quantum."

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext 5 platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling fluid, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workload challenges. With Quantum, customers can Be Certain(TM) they have the end-to-end storage foundation they need to manage their digital assets. See how at www.quantum.com/stornext.

Quantum, the Quantum logo, Be Certain and StorNext are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

"Safe Harbor" Statement: This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Specifically, but without limitation, statements relating to 1) benefits and value to customers from using Quantum's StorNext Q-Series disk offerings, including the StorNext QXS-5600 and 2) customer demand for and Quantum's future revenue from such offerings, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Quantum on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Quantum's actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about these risk factors are set forth in Quantum's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled "Risk Factors," in Quantum's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 6, 2015 and in Quantum's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 6, 2014, especially those risks listed in this section under the headings "Our operating results depend on a limited number of products and on new product introductions, which may not be successful, in which case our business, financial condition and operating results may be materially and adversely affected." Quantum expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.