Quantum Advantage Program Empowers Technology Partners to Deliver Industry-Leading Solutions

Expanded Program Takes Integrated Solutions to the Next Level for Demanding Customer Environments

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- March 31, 2015 -- Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced an enhanced program to enable technology partners to deliver proven, differentiated workflow solutions for their customers. The Quantum Advantage Program(TM) is a platform for partners to test and qualify their technology with Quantum offerings, ensuring that they provide integrated, best-in-class solutions for the most demanding customer environments. Technology partners seeking to expand their offerings in key strategic markets such as broadcast and postproduction, video surveillance, cybersecurity, data protection and archive can fast-track time to market for their joint solutions with technical and marketing support from Quantum. In addition, the program allows technology partners to align more closely with Quantum's network of 12,000 resellers worldwide.

Key Advantages for Partners

By providing early access to Quantum technology, the Quantum Advantage Program enables partners to integrate key features and optimize performance ahead of new product releases, thereby ensuring the fastest time to market. They can leverage a wide range of best-in-class Quantum products and technologies, including high-performance workflow storage, object storage, intelligent tiering software and backup and disaster recovery solutions for physical, virtual and cloud environments. As just one example, many media asset management and editing partners already integrate tightly with Quantum's StorNext(R) scale-out storage, one of the most widely supported platforms for applications in media and entertainment and other high-performance environments. To ensure that these and other partners have the in-depth knowledge needed to develop and deliver truly innovative and differentiated solutions, Quantum also provides world-class training through the Advantage Program.

Multilevel Program Offers Choice of Engagement

The Quantum Advantage Program has three membership levels:

* Advantage Partner: Partners are recognized within the Quantum ecosystem for offering approved, validated solutions.

* Advantage Preferred Partner: Engineering and business support includes dedicated Quantum resources plus a broader level of awareness and training for technology partners' solutions among the Quantum team and channel partners.

* Advantage Premier Partner: The highest level of engineering and sales support available from Quantum includes dedicated technical and marketing resources, unique sales incentive programs, and equipment at no cost to aid in current and future product development.

Supporting Quotes

Karl Mehring, Head of Product Architecture, Snell

"Quantum is a technology partner that shares our values in openness and ease of integration, which are critical factors for success. I know with Quantum I can count on having the technical and business support we need to help us deliver optimized, timely solutions to our customers."

Geoff Stedman, Senior Vice President, StorNext Solutions, Quantum

"Customers deploying joint solutions from Quantum and our Advantage Partners can be confident they are implementing validated solutions that solve real-world problems better than generic storage alternatives. More than 80 technology partners have already qualified as Quantum Advantage Partners, and we're building on that momentum to deliver proven, next-generation integrated workflow solutions that enable customers to maximize their potential."

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can Be Certain(TM) they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. See how at www.quantum.com/customerstories.

