Quantum at the 2016 NAB Show

Quantum

2016 NAB Show Product Preview

Booth SL8416

April 16-21, Las Vegas

Quantum will highlight new products and solutions that showcase the company's ongoing leadership in delivering workflow-optimized storage, including its award-winning Xcellis system and new StorNext 5.3 platform with support for Quantum's Q-Cloud® Vault long-term cloud archive service. Solutions being shown in the Quantum booth help users overcome the challenges of working with ever-higher resolutions of 4K and beyond, as well as content with higher dynamic range and wider color gamut. The featured solutions also support a growing array of applications, from animation to archive to over-the-top and on-demand video delivery. For media companies looking to simplify their storage environments, collapse hardware into a smaller footprint and realize greater value for their investment, the Quantum booth will offer a look at convergence in action and at the innovative way in which Quantum is integrating workflow-optimized storage and media applications.

Quantum Products at the 2016 NAB Show

NAB Show Debut: Xcellis Shared Workflow Storage System

The award-winning Xcellis workflow storage system will make its NAB Show debut, and Quantum will demonstrate how the unique converged capabilities of this solution empower users to boost their efficiency, productivity and creativity in delivering the products and services that drive their businesses. Xcellis consolidates media and metadata management, extends connectivity options for both Fibre Channel and Ethernet clients, and supports hosted applications in a single hardware solution that greatly enhances productivity in collaborative media environments. Working with a growing array of technology partners and application providers, Quantum is continually extending the ways in which Xcellis can optimize end-to-end workflows.

Based on the powerful StorNext 5 platform, Xcellis facilitates flexible configuration of performance and capacity. The solution supports online work in process, ingest and delivery, and archive through Quantum's portfolio of Lattus® object storage, LTO tape and Q-Cloud services. In addition to providing exceptional performance and reliability, Xcellis enables continuous scalability that not only reduces the cost and complexity of storage deployment and maintenance but also enables future expansion in an intelligent, sophisticated manner.

Q-Cloud Vault Support in the New StorNext 5.3 Platform

Quantum will showcase its new Q-Cloud Vault long-term cloud storage service at the 2016 NAB Show. Fully integrated within workflows powered by StorNext 5.3, Q-Cloud Vault provides low-cost, Quantum-managed "cold storage" in the public cloud. Because StorNext 5.3 enables end-to-end encryption, users can leverage the cloud as a part of their storage infrastructure to facilitate secure, cost-effective storage of their media content, both on-site and off-site.

In addition to supporting Q-Cloud Vault, StorNext 5.3 gives users greater control and flexibility in optimizing their collaborative media workflows for maximum efficiency and productivity. It features new capabilities such as concurrent copying of media files to different locations and different types of storage, Apple Spotlight search support and expanded Web services that enable greater partner integration.

StorNext Pro Solutions

StorNext Pro(TM) Solutions enable users to manage assets from ingest to delivery to archive at any scale, and adapt as their workflow evolves. They combine the Xcellis Workflow Director with the Quantum QXS RAID storage in an integrated solution that is cost effective and easy-to-deploy. Each solution is tailored to specific workflow needs and completely scalable from the smallest workgroup to the largest facility. During the 2016 NAB Show, Quantum will show how StorNext Pro Solutions bring higher performance and cost-effective efficiency to workflows so that users can ingest more content from multiple camera sources, create more content and deliver it on time while preserving owned content for future monetization.

Quantum Demo: Workflow-Optimized Shared Storage for Animation and VFX

During the 2016 NAB Show, Quantum will demonstrate a workflow-optimized shared storage solution engineered to meet the demanding requirements of animation and visual effects (VFX) workflows. Addressing the need for a streamlined workflow and high-performance access to media, the Quantum storage solution takes advantage of flash technology to deliver the faster performance needed for frame-based animation workloads. Experts at the Quantum booth will show attendees how this model offers a flexible approach to establishing shared access to content across edit and render operations, in turn improving productivity and accelerating production schedules.

"The Quantum presence at the 2016 NAB Show will reflect our focus on simplification through technology integration. We are dedicated to helping customers deploy storage technology faster and in a more usable format so that they can accelerate their productivity and creativity. To this end, we have gone beyond making performance enhancements to our shared storage platform, also improving ease of use, simplifying management, and boosting integration to set a new standard for storage infrastructure."

-- Geoff Stedman, Senior Vice President, Scale-out Storage Solutions, at Quantum

Quantum is a global expert in workflow-optimized storage technologies and solutions. Quantum StorNext 5, the industry's leading collaborative content production and archive platform, provides a unique combination of performance, low-cost capacity and easy access for content creators and owners, ranging from the smallest post houses to the largest media brands in the world.



The company's new Xcellis(TM) shared storage solution enables users to blend the highest-performance ultra-high-definition workflows over Fibre Channel, scaling out to thousands of clients over NAS connectivity. Powered by StorNext®, Xcellis makes SAN, NAS, object storage and public cloud behave as one seamless, easy-to-manage storage environment.