PXTV Secures Upgrade to basic Tier on Megacable Mexico's Leading Cable Operator

PXTV, the 24/7 extreme sports, lifestyle and music network for the Americas, has been upgraded to the basic tier on Megacable Comunicaciones de Mexico, S.A. de C.V.(“Megacable”), the leading Mexican cable operator and provider of internet and phone services. PXTV debuted on Megacable in January 2012.

Starting today, Megacable’s video subscribers will have access to PXTV as part of Megacable’s Basico Digital package, which is available to and reaches some 250 cities in 25 states in Mexico. PXTV will keep its original Megacable channel 318.

Alejandro Mercado, CEO of PXTV, said: “PXTV’s programming is responsible for growing awareness for the adrenaline-infused world of extreme sports throughout the Americas and world. We are elated that due to the success of PXTV with Megacable, that we have been able to jump to the basic package.”

PXTV is represented by THEMA-Alterna, the newly expanded operation resulting from Canal+ subsidiary THEMA’s acquisition of Miami-based channel distribution company Alterna’TV.

About Megacable

Megacable Holdings, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the largest cable telecommunications operators in Mexico. Based on the number of subscribers, they are the main supplier for high speed cable Internet and digital telephone services according to information provided by the Cable Telecommunications Industry National Organization (CANITEC).

The company has presence in 25 states and more than 300 cities among which we can mention: Guadalajara, Puebla, Toluca, León, Veracruz, Hermosillo, Culiacán, Morelia, Querétaro and Torreón. Megacable has more than 3.0 million cable TV subscribers, approximately 2.0 million broadband Internet and 930 thousand in phone services. Our optical fiber and coaxial cable network has over 52 thousand kilometers, covering more than 7.6 million homes and we have a modern infrastructure that allows us to offer innovative digital services such as VOD (Video in demand), HDTV (high definition channels) and DVR (digital video recording).

About PXTV

PXTV is the destination of choice for young adults looking for the most exciting coverage of extreme sports throughout Latin America. PXTV’s programming encompasses surfing, snowboarding, motor-cross, wakeboarding, BMX, kite-surfing as well as the latest music and fashion trends. As 25% of U.S. teens/young adults claim Hispanic roots, PXTV engages viewers with content they want to see, in their language and focused on their lifestyle. For more information, visit http://www.pxtv.tv/

About THEMA-Alterna'TV

Alterna'TV, recently acquired by Canal+ Group subsidiary THEMA, delivers programming that is both timely and culturally distinct with a roster of channels including the new, extreme sports PXTV, MotorsTV, and Trace Sport Stars in addition to Latin American Sports and AYM Sports; children’s entertainment channel Fix & Foxi; and general entertainment channels Canal 22 Mexico, Canal ONCE, CB Tu Television Michoacan, and Telemicro Internacional. These channels are distributed to the leading Pay TV platforms such as DISH, DirecTV, Comcast and Time Warner Cable, Verizon Fios, AT&T U-Verse, Charter and RCN as well as MegaCable, and UNE.

Establishing a U.S. presence in 2013, THEMA’s acquisition of Alterna’TV in 2016 leverages its strong international expertise in content distribution and marketing to create a new integrated business unit to promote its commercial development across the Americas, exploiting the synergies between its existing distribution activities and those acquired through Alterna’TV.

Active in five continents, THEMA distributes a portfolio of over 100 channels through leading international pay-tv platforms, is a publisher of numerous TV channels, including Nollywood TV, Novelas TV and Gospel Music TV and packages more than 10 ethnic TV channels offers. Earlier in 2016, THEMA acquired Terra Terra, a Canadian company specializing in TV channels distribution to operators in North America. For more information on THEMA and its channels portfolio, visit: www.thematv.com and www.alternatv.us

