PXTV Secures Multi-Year Deal with JFL Fight League and Celebrates the Partnership with Kickoff Event “JFL XIII”

PXTV, the 24/7 extreme sports, lifestyle and music network for the Americas, and Jasaji Fighting League (JFL), the only Mixed Martial Arts circuit in Mexico, announce an agreement until year 2020 that solidifies ownership and exclusive broadcast rights to the JFL fights.

The kickoff event, “JFL XIII”, with championship fight “DESTRUCTOR VS BULL”, airs exclusively on PXTV on September 25 (9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST) with a second fight slated for November, and six more fights confirmed for 2017. The events will be hosted in the “Sala de Armas” arena in Mexico City, with capacity of four thousand spectators.

“JFL fights will be a really exciting addition to our slate,” said CEO Alejandro Mercado, “and PXTV is the perfect outlet for growing the fan base of JFL and helping build the mixed martial arts at the grassroots level within the Hispanic community.“

As part of the partnership, PXTV and JFL will work together to provide effective sales and marketing of the events and broadcasts, including plans to air the fights live, and create series around the fighters in the near future.

“We are thrilled to have a media partner to join forces with to showcase our emerging league of extreme fighters,” said CEO of JFL Javier Sandoval. “We have quickly developed a strong following in Mexico, and look forward to growing and expanding that reach with PXTV.”

PXTV is distributed by THEMA-Alterna’TV, a Canal+ company and world supplier of proven quality content for today’s multiplatform audiences.

Said Roberto Perez, acting General Manager of THEMA-Alterna’TV: “This new found partnership will be the first of many for PXTV in the arena of extreme sports, and we are excited to support them by continuing to build their subscriber base so that more and more people can enjoy these events.”

About PXTV

PXTV is the destination of choice for young adults looking for the most exciting coverage of extreme sports throughout Latin America. PXTV’s programming encompasses surfing, snowboarding, motor-cross, wakeboarding, BMX, kite-surfing as well as the latest music and fashion trends. As 25% of U.S. teens/young adults claim Hispanic roots, PXTV engages viewers with content they want to see, in their language and focused on their lifestyle. For more information, visit http://www.pxtv.tv/

About THEMA-Alterna'TV

Alterna'TV, recently acquired by Canal+ Group subsidiary THEMA, delivers programming that is both timely and culturally distinct with a roster of channels including the new, extreme sports PXTV, MotorsTV, and Trace Sport Stars in addition to Latin American Sports and AYM Sports; children’s entertainment channel Fix & Foxi; and general entertainment channels Canal 22 Mexico, Canal ONCE, CB Tu Television Michoacan, and Telemicro Internacional. These channels are distributed to the leading Pay TV platforms such as DISH, DirecTV, Comcast and Time Warner Cable, Verizon Fios, AT&T U-Verse, Charter and RCN as well as MegaCable, and UNE.

Establishing a U.S. presence in 2013, THEMA’s acquisition of Alterna’TV in 2016 leverages its strong international expertise in content distribution and marketing to create a new integrated business unit to promote its commercial development across the Americas, exploiting the synergies between its existing distribution activities and those acquired through Alterna’TV.

Active in five continents, THEMA distributes a portfolio of over 100 channels through leading international pay-tv platforms, is a publisher of numerous TV channels, including Nollywood TV, Novelas TV and Gospel Music TV and packages more than 10 ethnic TV channels offers. Earlier in 2016, THEMA acquired Terra Terra, a Canadian company specializing in TV channels distribution to operators in North America. For more information on THEMA and its channels portfolio, visit: www.thematv.com and www.alternatv.us

