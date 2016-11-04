PXTV Expands Original Production Line-up With the Launch of "Extreme Life"

MIAMI, FLA November 4, 2016– PXTV, the 24/7 extreme sports, lifestyle and music network for the Americas, will debut “EXTREME LIFE,” a new original series that puts the spotlight on extreme athletes who push their minds and bodies to the farthest possible limit of human ability while simultaneously risking their lives. PXTV will debut the series on Sunday, November 6 at 4:30 p.m. PST/7:30 p.m. EST.

‘EXTREME LIFE” is an original production of PXTV and it will feature 12 half-hour episodes. The series delves into what motivates these thrill-seeking athletes and will profile a variety of personalities from various competitions including Pancho Name (Mexican Rally Championship), Erick Ruiz and Johan Nungaray (freestyle motorcross) and Juco Trujillo (surfing). The series also introduces new and young talents such as Laura Gonzalez (surfing) and Salvador Garcia (skating).

“Extreme athletes are truly a different breed as they take on death-defying feats again and again and this series will explore why these athletes take on enormous risks,” said Alejandro Mercado, the CEO for PXTV. “For PXTV, it is very important to create develop original content that entertains and also strengthens our commitment in supporting extreme sports and Hispanic athletes. EXTREME LIFE will present the world of extreme sports in way that is fresher, different and full of passion.”

To view promotional materials, please see the following links:

Generic Promo: https://youtube.be/wdei2EzLZn8

Promo Episode 1: Johan Nungarayhttps://youtube/SSzq8ifw5LM

EXTREME LIFE will air every two weeks on the best extreme television channel, PXTV.

About PXTV

PXTV is the destination of choice for young adults looking for the most exciting coverage of extreme sports throughout Latin America. PXTV’s programming encompasses surfing, snowboarding, motor-cross, wakeboarding, BMX, kite-surfing as well as the latest music and fashion trends. As 25% of U.S. teens/young adults claim Hispanic roots, PXTV engages viewers with content they want to see, in their language and focused on their lifestyle. For more information, visit http://www.pxtv.tv/

About THEMA-Alterna'TV

Alterna'TV, recently acquired by Canal+ Group subsidiary THEMA, delivers programming that is both timely and culturally distinct with a roster of channels including the new, extreme sports PXTV, MotorsTV, and Trace Sport Stars in addition to Latin American Sports and AYM Sports; children’s entertainment channel Fix & Foxi; and general entertainment channels Canal 22 Mexico, Canal ONCE, CB Tu Television Michoacan, and Telemicro Internacional. These channels are distributed to the leading Pay TV platforms such as DISH, DirecTV, Comcast and Time Warner Cable, Verizon Fios, AT&T U-Verse, Charter and RCN as well as MegaCable, and UNE.

Establishing a U.S. presence in 2013, THEMA’s acquisition of Alterna’TV in 2016 leverages its strong international expertise in content distribution and marketing to create a new integrated business unit to promote its commercial development across the Americas, exploiting the synergies between its existing distribution activities and those acquired through Alterna’TV.

Active in five continents, THEMA distributes a portfolio of over 100 channels through leading international pay-tv platforms, is a publisher of numerous TV channels, including Nollywood TV, Novelas TV and Gospel Music TV and packages more than 10 ethnic TV channels offers. Earlier in 2016, THEMA acquired Terra Terra, a Canadian company specializing in TV channels distribution to operators in North America. For more information on THEMA and its channels portfolio, visit: www.thematv.com and www.alternatv.us

# # #

Media Contact:

Jeff Pryor/Priority PR

p. 818-661-6368 X4, e. jeff@prioritypr.net