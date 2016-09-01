PXTV Celebrates New Offices in Colombia and Renewed Carriage Agreement with Tigo-Une's Platform

PXTV, the 24/7 extreme sports, lifestyle and music network for the Americas, celebrates its new offices in Bogota, Colombia this month. The innovative Latin American extreme sports network, represented by THEMA-Alterna’TV, has hired local planning, marketing and event promotion teams in addition to a Colombian-based production unit which will comprise the staff at the new location.

“The new office is representative of our success, growth, and continued interests in capturing the best in extreme sports content in Colombia,” said PXTV CEO Alejandro Mercado. “We’re thrilled to have a local and growing presence in Colombia and have already had a tremendous response to our recent coverage of the Monomarca Racing, one of the most important racing events in Colombia.”

PXTV has been renewed for carriage until 2018 on the Tigo-UNE platform, the leading provider of telephony services, internet and pay TV, serving more than 11 million consumers. Since its merger with UNE in 2014, Tigo has moved from being a mobile operator to becoming a cable TV provider and a strong telco in most territories in which it is operating.

“Today’s young adult viewers are insatiable when it comes to extreme sports, extreme sports athletes and their enviable lifestyle,” added THEMA-Alterna’TV’s Acting General Manager Roberto Perez. “We’re very pleased to have played a part in PXTV’s expansion to date, and look forward to furthering its distribution and reach around the world.”

PXTV’s Colombia-based team will produce a weekly 30-minute news program covering the best of Colombia’s extreme sports competitions, athletes and events for the network. The team will also be working with Colombian Athlete Youth System and New Talent Exposure to introduce and showcase rising Colombian athletes and the music and fashion celebrities attracted to them.

"We're creating important alliances with local agencies and content producers," Mercado added. "This will serve as the first of many regional offices we plan to open within Central and South America."

About PXTV

PXTV is the destination of choice for young adults looking for the most exciting coverage of extreme sports throughout Latin America. PXTV’s programming encompasses surfing, snowboarding, motor-cross, wakeboarding, BMX, kite-surfing as well as the latest music and fashion trends. As 25% of U.S. teens/young adults claim Hispanic roots, PXTV engages viewers with content they want to see, in their language and focused on their lifestyle. For more information, visit http://www.pxsports.com

About THEMA-Alterna'TV

Alterna'TV, recently acquired by Canal+ Group subsidiary THEMA, delivers programming that is both timely and culturally distinct with a roster of channels including the new, extreme sports PXTV, MotorsTV, and Trace Sport Stars in addition to Latin American Sports and AYM Sports; children’s entertainment channel Fix & Foxi; and general entertainment channels Canal 22 Internacional, Canal ONCE, CB Tu Television Michoacan, and Telemicro Internacional. These channels are distributed to the leading Pay TV platforms such as DISH, DirecTV, Comcast and Time Warner Cable, Verizon Fios, AT&T U-Verse, Charter and RCN as well as MegaCable, and UNE.

Establishing a U.S. presence in 2013, THEMA’s acquisition of Alterna’TV in 2016 leverages its strong international expertise in content distribution and marketing to create a new integrated business unit to promote its commercial development across the Americas, exploiting the synergies between its existing distribution activities and those acquired through Alterna’TV.

Active in five continents, THEMA distributes a portfolio of over 100 channels through leading international pay-tv platforms, is a publisher of numerous TV channels, including Nollywood TV, Novelas TV and Gospel Music TV and packages more than 10 ethnic TV channels offers. Earlier in 2016, THEMA acquired Terra Terra, a Canadian company specializing in TV channels distribution to operators in North America. For more information on THEMA and its channels portfolio, visit: www.thematv.com and www.alternatv.us.

