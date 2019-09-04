Pure Flix OTT Platform Outsources QC Testing to Testronic

Burbank, California September 4, 2019, Testronic, a leader in quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC) testing services for the film, television, and games industries, has been selected by Pure Flix Digital, the leading Faith and Family streaming video service in North America, to provide a wide range of testing services for their OTT platform.

With over 10,000 titles to watch having no language, sex or violence surprises, PureFlix.com streams titles at the highest resolution possible. The PureFlix.com Service is available across a wide variety of devices and with its user-friendly experience, enables consumers to enjoy the best in inspiring and uplifting entertainment for the whole family. Pure Flix recognized the need to have an outsourced testing resource to cover key functionality testing for their OTT platform service. The services offered by Testronic covered key areas of the client experience to ensure consistency across the different device platforms ranging from browsers, mobile, tablet, Smart TVs, streaming players and game consoles. Playback, geo-blocking, localization QA and regression testing are just some of the suite of services required to meet the Pure Flix QC and Quality of Experience standards.

“Our viewers expect the same attention to detail from us that they see from the global platform providers,” says Debbie Stackis, COO Pure Flix. “Testronic’s ability to ramp up and down quickly to meet our needs offers us scalability as we continue to grow and reach new members. By using Testronic we are able to refocus our internal resources to ensure our wholesome content can be enjoyed by as wide an audience as possible.”

“It is a pleasure to work with Pure Flix to support their expansion into the OTT platform space. With their faith and family content, they bring a unique offering, and a built-in following, to the OTT space as a growing number of studios and distributers are adding an OTT distribution path to their business models to ensure their content can be discovered and enjoyed online. We help OTT providers ensure quality of the platform and content in order to deliver first class service to their customers. We are delighted to see this continued growth in OTT platform testing and we continue to expand our services and teams as more content owners add an OTT distribution path to their business models.” says Jason Gish, President Film and TV Testronic

About Testronic

Testronic's high standards have been protecting clients and safeguarding the consumer experience since 1998. As the leading global provider of quality assurance, compliance, and localization services for the entertainment industries, including film, television and games, Testronic ensures efficient and secure delivery of the highest quality consumer deliverables. Based in Burbank, CA, with offices in London, UK, Warsaw, Poland, and Santiago, Chile, Testronic offers an unparalleled history of next-generation innovation and service excellence across the entire digital media industry. Find out more at www.testroniclabs.com.

PureFlix.com (or Pure Flix Digital) is a subsidiary of Pure Flix Entertainment, LLC, the worldwide leader in faith-based entertainment and a Christian movie studio based in Scottsdale, Arizona that produces, distributes, and acquires Christ-based movies. The company’s vision is to positively influence the global culture for Christ through media. Whether it’s on television, laptop, phone, or tablet, PureFlix.com is a trusted destination for the highest quality family friendly, wholesome entertainment that’s available anytime, anywhere. Find out more at PureFlix.com

