PURE FLIX DIGITAL ADDS GOOGLE’S CHROMECAST, AMAZON’S FIRE TV STICK TO STREAMING VIDEO PLATFORM

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. –Pure Flix Digital, a streaming service that offers more than 3,000 full-length feature films, documentaries and more, is expanding its platform and making it easier for consumers to stream content from their mobile devices to their televisions.

The subscription-video-on-demand service (SVOD), which launched last summer and exceeded its 2015 goals for customers and revenues, is adding support for Google’s Chromecast and Amazon’s Fire TV products to its platform, further simplifying the streaming entertainment experience for consumers.

Pure Flix Digital also offers its faith-based and family-friendly content on Roku and via iOS and Google apps, for use on smart phones, tablets, laptops/PCs, or Smart TVs. Recent movie additions include “Do You Believe?” which is available exclusively for streaming on Pure Flix Digital, and “VeggieTales”, a series of animated videos for children that provide important life lessons.

“The addition of support for these two product lines from Amazon and Google gives consumers more options when it comes to streaming content that their families want to watch,” said Pure Flix Digital CEO Greg Gudorf. “Families are looking for alternatives to today’s mainstream, Hollywood fare and we’re helping them stream it…whether they’re at home or on the road.”

With Chromecast and Fire TV, a smartphone or tablet is used to access or stream content via an app from the consumer’s portable devices to their televisions where a pocket-sized device connects to the TV’s HDMI port. Content accessed via the Fire TV product can also be managed by a remote control (standard or voice controlled as available).

A cable television connection is not required for either device; only an Internet connection.

While processing speeds, storage, memory and other features vary between the devices, both allow for the streaming of content at home, while on business trips, or at school.

“It’s an individual decision in terms of choosing between these two device families, much like it is choosing Pure Flix over what’s being shown on TV and other services these days” said Gudorf. “Both of them make it easy and enjoyable to stream Pure Flix content from the Internet to their TVs and enhance the entertainment experience.”

###

About Pure Flix:

Pure Flix Digital is a subsidiary of Pure Flix Entertainment, LLC, the worldwide leader in faith-based entertainment and a Christian movie studio based in Scottsdale, Ariz. that produces, distributes and acquires Christ based movies. Our vision is to positively influence the global culture for Christ through media. Whether it’s on your television, laptop, phone, or tablet, Pure Flix Digital is your trusted destination for the highest quality family-friendly, wholesome entertainment that’s now available anytime, anywhere. For more information, please visit www.pureflix.com.