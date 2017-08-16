publitec invests in AV Stumpfl MonoClip® projection screen systems

publitec Präsentationssysteme & Eventservice GmbH recently invested in 52 MonoClip® projection screen systems manufactured by AV Stumpfl.

publitec, a well-established and successful German AV technology distributor for more than 17 years, is based in Herdecke, North Rhine-Westphalia.

The new MonoClip® projection screens combine the advantages of the acclaimed AV Stumpfl Monoblox® system with a full clean profile without studs and press snaps.

Strong temperature fluctuation during the winter or summer periods can make setting up standard mobile projection screens a challenge at times, even for rental and staging experts.

Due to the new MonoClip® system and its patented QuickClip® technology, the screen surface can be easily attached to the frame by using special hooks, which simplifies the setup process.

publitec managing director Jens Richter explains his decision to become an „early adopter“ of the innovative Austrian projection screen system:“With their new MonoClip® products, AV Stumpfl has developed an ingenious screen system that allows a quick and trouble-free setup. The new system is robust and at the same time light in weight and very flexible. The QuickClip® technology combines easy handling with durability. We want to share this added value with our rental customers, which is the reason why we have decided to order the complete MonoClip® product range.”

In order to meet customer needs, the 52 MonoClip® systems purchased by publitec include screen sizes from 217x143cm up to 691x439cm.



Stefanie Niederwimmer, AV Stumpfl Sales Manager Screens, underlines the strategic significance of publitec’s decision: “publitec is very well-known throughout the German speaking AV industry.

“Investing in our MonoClip® projection screen system is not just a successful business transaction, it is moreover a signal that this product establishes a new standard. We are extremely delighted to further expand and strengthen our long-term collaboration.”

publitec Präsentationssysteme & Eventservice GmbH is a well-established distributor for all aspects of professional video equipment. publitec delivers and supports diverse event technology solutions including high quality and innovative equipment, skilled technical staff and has more than 17 years of experience within the AV market.

Their professional and broad range of rental and sales products like projectors, video walls, displays, media servers or projection screens always meet the latest market needs. Moreover, publitec’s ongoing quality management guarantees the highest operational safety.





[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMt4oKJ8wJ0[/embed]

Links:

https://publitec.tv/

http://avstumpfl.com/en/projection-screens/mobile-projection-screens/monoclip/monoclip/