ProSiebenSat.1 Welt Brings Top German TV Shows to the US

August 1, 2014 – ProSiebenSat.1 today announced the new ProSiebenSat.1 Welt app and website, which makes popular German TV programming available to US-based customers on-demand. In 2005, people began enjoying ProSiebenSat.1 Welt via satellite in Canada and North America and now subscribers can watch their favorite TV shows at home or on-the-go via their smartphone or tablet. Starting now the website and app services are available in 17 countries worldwide. Now German television lovers living abroad have easier access to top German language programs, like “Der letzte Bulle,” “Ladykracher” and “Pastewka.”

ProSiebenSat.1 Welt subscribers can watch the latest TV shows or even catch up on shows that aired during the previous 12 hours, depending on their time zone. German TV lovers can try the service thanks to a free one week trial for new users. Subscribers can then access the ProSiebenSat.1 programming for only 7.90 Euro a month and the subscription can be cancelled at any time.

“Every year more than 100,000 Germans move abroad. With our new on-demand offer, they can feel close to home by staying up-to-date with their favorite shows,” said Zeljko Karajica, managing director for ProSiebenSat.1 TV in Germany.

Something for Everyone

With ProSiebenSat.1 Welt, fans of German TV series, movies, and sports can access the content that is otherwise very difficult to find abroad. The service features something for everyone from romantic comedies like “Anna und die Liebe,” to action-packed movies like “Der Rücktritt,” and even the thrilling “Bundesliga Magazin.” Music lovers can tune in to “AlpenStar TV” to watch the leaders of the folk music scene with Dieter Gerauer, while comedy fans can enjoy “Stromberg,” which features the top German comedians.

Key features of the ProSiebenSat.1 app and website:

· Mobile linear TV program from Germany in German language

· Global availability via the Internet at any time

· Fast and easy access to the top ProSiebenSat.1 channels

· One week testing available for free

· Subscription pricing is 7.90 Euro per month

· Subscriptions can be cancelled any month

For more information, visit prosiebensat1welt.com.