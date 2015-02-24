Pronology’s Asset Management Software was Behind the Scenes at the 87th Annual Oscars®

HOLLYWOOD, CA, FEBRUARY 24, 2015 - Pronology, a developer of cutting-edge tapeless workflow solutions, was once again backstage with its latest media asset management solutions for the 87th annual Oscars telecast, which kicked off Sunday, February 22. Pronology's user-friendly interface gave producers the ability to monitor and approve all pre-recorded content for the fifth consecutive year, providing an extraordinary level of visibility and creative control over the thousands of assets that are part of such an enormous, complex show.

"As one can imagine, putting together the broadcast of the Oscars involves an extensive amount of pre-planning. Pronology was honored to once again manage the incredible amount of content that the show produced," says Pronology Co-Founder Jonathan Aroesty. "Pronology made it possible for everyone involved in the show, especially producers, to search through the massive number of pre-produced audio and video elements quickly, and make approval decisions in conjunction with the various content providers and edit facilities, regardless of their location."

Pronology's interactive interface enabled users to log, annotate, organize, view and remotely exchange content and information instantaneously, which allowed all members of the creative team to collaborate in real time. Pronology's innovative solution proved to be particularly handy for managing the voiceovers for this year's nominee packages, which were recorded on-site at the Dolby(r) Theatre, at Hollywood & Highland Center(r). The use of Pronology's asset management software offered a secure portal for the audio department to arrange, share and transfer content to Chainsaw, the edit facility charged with compositing and delivering all of the final elements.

"This marks the fifth year in a row that we have turned to Pronology's software for the Oscars telecasts and they have once again kept what could be a chaotic and overwhelming situation organized and on point," says Chainsaw Co-Owner Mike Polito. "Whenever working on a telecast of this size and scope, there is always the possibility of miscommunication. Pronology ensured that everyone came together, was on the same page and streamlined the production process."

Prior to the broadcast, every clip must be formally "approved" by ABC Broadcast Standards and Practices (BS&P). With Pronology, the BS&P team was able to monitor the deliveries coming from Chainsaw in real time, directly from its offices across town. As soon as content was created, it could be approved for air, greatly eliminating any potential workflow bottlenecks and further streamlining the process.

In addition to its innovative workflow solutions, Pronology's asset management software also ensured data security, which is of the utmost concern. These safeguards guaranteed that all of the show content remained confidential, with only designated, authorized personnel able to access it.

"Data security and cross-platform capability are a primary concern at the Oscars, as it is one of the largest and most highly anticipated entertainment shows in the world," says Academy Awards Engineer-in-Charge Tim Kubit. "It requires hundreds of playback elements, which need to be created and approved in a secure environment prior to the live broadcast. Pronology's asset management software ensures data protection throughout the creative and approval process, allowing our team to work efficiently and securely. The software's ample security safeguards and features provide me with flexibility and peace of mind during a show of this caliber."