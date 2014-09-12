Pronology Demonstrates the Pronology Panel for Adobe Premiere Pro CC at the 2014 IBC Show

Panel Seamlessly Integrates Pronology Files and Metadata Into Adobe Premiere Pro CC Workflow

AMSTERDAM, September 12, 2014 — Pronology, a developer of cutting-edge tapeless workflow solutions, will demonstrate its new Pronology Panel for Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC at the 2014 IBC Show (Hall 10, Stand A26). The Pronology Panel seamlessly integrates Pronology files and metadata for editing in Adobe Premiere Pro CC in order to simplify content creation and distribution.

“We are excited to showcase our new Pronology Panel to attendees at IBC, as it provides a pathway into the Adobe Premiere Pro CC workflow,” says Mike Shore, co-founder of Pronology. “The Pronology Panel allows Adobe Premiere Pro CC users to access the Pronology management system content files instantly, enhancing production turnaround times. The Pronology Panel also aids the creative process: By streamlining stored file access, it enables a production team to focus more on content creation.”

The Pronology Panel offers three essential tools for Adobe Premiere Pro CC projects. It allows an Adobe Premiere Pro CC user to browse Pronology folders directly, browse Pronology Bins for clear organization of media and have drag-and-drop access to reference media and metadata in an Adobe Premiere Pro CC project.

“Adobe Creative Cloud offers the creative community access to the entire family of our innovative products, including Adobe Premiere Pro CC,” says Simon Williams, director of strategic relations at Adobe. “It is our mission to continue to provide the tools creative professionals rely on every day for all levels and types of content production. Third-party developers such as Pronology that create plug-ins and software pathways enhance our creative vision.”

About Adobe Creative Cloud

With Creative Cloud, your creative apps are always evolving. At IBC, Adobe is previewing the next wave of innovation coming to the video apps, including Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Adobe After Effects CC. New advances include timesaving media and project management features, and a refined user interface with HiDPI support across all of the video desktop apps. With frequent feature releases, it’s easy for Creative Cloud members to stay up to speed on industry developments and new hardware and formats, including new support for the GoPro CineForm intermediate codec and more. Learn more about new features coming to Adobe Creative Cloud at www.adobe.com/go/video, or visit Adobe at IBC Hall 7, Stand 7.G27.

About Pronology

A joint venture between Playback Innovations and WheresMyMedia, Pronology’s Digital Asset Management solution simplifies the task of content creation and distribution for today’s tapeless workflows. Designed from the ground up by actual users, the tools have been built first and foremost for ease-of-use. Pronology allows a limitless number of users to simultaneously and remotely acquire, manage, approve, log, distribute, transcode and archive content. Its user-friendly interface and format-agnostic infrastructure offer a complete all-in-one solution, while also providing the flexibility necessary to accommodate a wide range of possible workflows. For more information, please contact us at 212-660-1600 / info@pronology.com or visit us online at http://www.pronology.com.