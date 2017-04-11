Pronology Advances Software-Driven IP Workflows With NewTek NDI

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 11, 2017 - Pronology, a leading media asset management and tapeless workflow solutions developer, has announced support for software-driven IP workflows using NewTek's NDI technology. Joining the industry's largest IP ecosystem of products and the rapidly expanding number of companies enabling IP-based production workflows, Pronology will integrate NDI into its popular mRes encoder, to be recognizable as a source by other NDI-enabled applications and devices connected to a standard Ethernet local area network. Pronology will showcase its latest IP updates to its award-winning mRes encoder at the 2017 NAB Show (Booth SL11807).





Pronology's mRes encoder converts information from one format to another, for the purposes of standardization, speed or compressions. NewTek NDI is now being integrated into mRes, providing Pronology and its customers with an entry point into supporting IP technology. The NewTek NDI SDK is royalty free for any company looking to establish IP workflows within their organization or in commercial products and applications they deliver.



"In terms of moving forward and further growth, Pronology recognizes that there is a need within its customers to be IP-compatible," says Jonathan Aroesty, president of Pronology. "We expect that NDI will be well-adopted in the industry on a wider scale and feel that NewTek is the right technology leader to collaborate with on this important new area of potential growth."



Introduced at last year's 2016 NAB Show in Las Vegas, mRes is Pronology's first standalone encoder. It seamlessly records multiple tiers of video per SDI or IP input channel without missing a frame of action. mRes allows for the creation of a high-resolution media file, an edit proxy and a live web-streamable proxy, all while offering users flexibility and ease of use at a low-cost point.





"Software-driven IP workflows are quickly becoming ubiquitous in video production to accommodate the high bandwidth of video encoding and transportation," said Michael Kornet, executive vice president of Business Development for NewTek. "NDI-enabled products, like mRes, exponentially increase the video sources available for live production, creating efficiencies and opportunities for customers that did not previously exist. NDI is the most widely adopted IP technology on the market, epitomized by the millions of customers with access to it today."





The unique, uncompressed recording architecture of Pronology's mRes allows it to instantly deliver to the various departments throughout a production pipeline-which all require different codecs, wrappers and resolutions-a full range of file formats without any loss of quality or signal degradation.





Pronology's mRes has been used at the OSCARS, the Critics' Choice Awards, FOX's Grease: Live! and the MTV Movie Awards.





NDI is a trademark of NewTek, Inc.





About Pronology

Pronology's digital asset management and production tools, designed by Emmy Award-winning developers, simplify the tasks of content creation and distribution for today's file-based workflows by unifying the production process from acquisition to archive. Its award-winning standalone multi-resolution encoder, mRes, provides even greater flexibility to today's multi-resolution, multi-frame rate and multi-codec production environments, by providing access to multiple formats, instantaneously. Due to its native uncompressed recording architecture - various file formats can be created without any loss of quality or signal degradation, since each copy is created from the original uncompressed file.





Pronology's comprehensive CenterPoint asset management system allows a limitless number of users to simultaneously and remotely acquire, manage, approve, log, distribute, transcode and archive content using a standard web browser. Its user-friendly interface has been designed by users, for users, to accommodate a wide range of possible workflows. Its Location Intelligence feature further accommodates global workflows by allowing users to quickly determine whether content is available on-site or needs to be transferred from a distant location. For more information, please contact us at 212-660-1600/ info@pronology.com or visit us online at www.pronology.com.