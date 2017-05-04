PromaxBDA Unveils Finalists for 2017 North America Awards and Global Excellence Awards



Viceland, Nickelodeon, FX Networks, CNN and A+ENetworks are among the brands with the top number of finalists for the PromaxBDA North America Awards 2017. Fox Sports Network, TruTV and ESPN also lead the finalists’ list.

In the Global Excellence competition, Bell Media, NBCUniversal International, ComedyCentral, CNN and HBO Europe are among the top finalists for 2017.

PromaxBDA, the leading global association for promotion, marketing and design professionals, made the announcement Thursday from its headquarters in Los Angeles.

The North America competition celebrates the year’s best achievements in entertainment marketing across every screen, including on-air, online and on-the-go. The Global Excellence Awards honor the best work in all categories from across the globe. Awards will be handed out in a Ceremony on June 8 in Los Angeles.

The Awards ceremony is the culmination of the PromaxBDA Conference 2017, the annual summit where leading media companies and agencies gather for industry-leading insights, strategy, creativity and professional development. This year’s conference takes place June 5 – 8 in Los Angeles.

“The judging panels were inspired and energized by the brilliant creative and design work submitted by our members in this year’s competition” said Stacy La Cotera, PromaxBDA General Manager and Vice President, Global Awards. “We look forward to honoring the very best work of the year at the Awards Ceremony on June 8.”

Expert panels deliberated and determined who will take home the Gold. The first round of judging was completed online by PromaxBDA members and the Board of Directors. In the second round, juries convened in New York and Los Angeles to complete the judging process.

For a full list of categories and finalists, please go to: www.promaxbda.org



About PromaxBDA

PromaxBDA celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2016 and is a member association representing more than 10,000 companies and individuals from major media organizations, marketing agencies, research companies, strategic and creative vendors and technology providers around the globe. With companies and individuals drawn from more than 70 countries, PromaxBDA is a truly international organization uniting the individuals who will pioneer tomorrow’s electronic and broadcast media

About PromaxBDA: The Conference 2017

The annual Conference is where marketing, promotion and design executives gather as a global community to share ideas, learn the best techniques, develop the right tools, get insight on the latest technologies and be inspired by the brightest luminaries in the industry.

About the PromaxBDA Awards

The PromaxBDA Awards are the world’s premier celebration of innovation and creativity in entertainment marketing and design. Eleven regional and global competitions honor the best marketers and designers working worldwide, as well as in North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Africa, India, Australia, New Zealand, the North American local broadcasting marketing, and the electronic gaming industry. For more information, please visit: https://promaxbda.org/awards/current-awards