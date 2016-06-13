PromaxBDA Taps Eight New Board Members

(Los Angeles, CA) – Just before the start of its annual Conference, PromaxBDA announced that eight entertainment industry executives have been confirmed to join its Board of Directors. The first Board meeting will take place on Friday, June 17 in NYC. PromaxBDA elects new Board members annually who are nominated and then voted on by the association’s existing Board members.

“These eight accomplished industry leaders represent a cross section of our PromaxBDA community and share a passion for creating exceptional work and discovering and influencing the future of our business” said Steve Kazanjian, president and CEO of PromaxBDA. “We are thrilled to welcome them to the Board and look forward to tapping into their expertise and unique perspectives as we move forward in a rapidly-changing industry.”

The 2016 incoming board members include:

Nigel Cox-Hagan – Senior Vice President, Marketing, Creative and Branding, Freeform

Amy Emmerich, Chief Content Officer, Refinery29

Dana Feldman, Vice President, Marketing and Promotions, Sinclair Broadcasting

Stephanie Gibbons, President, Marketing and On-Air Promotions, FX

Sibyl Goldman, Head of Entertainment Partnerships, Facebook

Lucinda Martinez, Senior Vice President, Multicultural Marketing, HBO

Puja Vohra, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Digital, TruTV

John Young, Vice President of Consumer Marketing Communications, Comcast

PromaxBDA: The Conference 2016 is set for June 14 – 16 at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel. More than 2,300 entertainment marketing, promotion and design professionals will gather to discuss the state of their industry and hear from a variety of speakers, including Katie Couric, Kevin Smith, John Landgraf, Denis Leary, Michael Wolff, Ben Silverman, and many others.

About PromaxBDA

PromaxBDA celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2016 and is a member association representing more than 10,000 companies and individuals from major media organizations, marketing agencies, research companies, strategic and creative vendors and technology providers around the globe. The goal of PromaxBDA is to lead the global community of those passionately engaged in the marketing of television and video content on all platforms, inspiring creativity, driving innovation and honoring excellence. With companies and individuals drawn from more than 70 countries, PromaxBDA is a truly international organization uniting the individuals who will pioneer tomorrow’s electronic and broadcast media. For more information, please visit the website: https://www.promaxbda.org

About PromaxBDA: The Conference 2016

The annual conference is where marketing, promotion and design executives gather as a global community to share ideas, learn the best techniques, develop the right tools, get insight on the latest technologies and be inspired by the brightest of luminaries in the industry. There is no other place for this level of collective thought – at the intersection where creativity and strategy, promotion and production, technology and design meet.