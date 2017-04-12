PromaxBDA Announces Keynote Speakers for June Conference

Los Angeles Rams EVP of Football Operations and COO Kevin Demoff, VP of Global Design for Coca-Cola James Sommerville, founder of The Black List Franklin Leonard, UTA co-founder and board member Peter Benedek and CNN journalist Dylan Byers are among the slate of speakers and sessions announced today for PromaxBDA:The Conference 2017.They will be joined by an array of newsmakers and thought leaders who will lend their expertise at The Conference June 5 – 8 at the J.W. Marriott Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.Additional keynote speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

PromaxBDA is the leading global association for entertainment promotion, marketing and design professionals and represents more than 10,000 individuals and companies worldwide.More than 2,400 marketers and creatives from all levels of the entertainment industry are expected to attend the 2017 Conference, which is equal parts education, inspiration, networking and celebration of excellence.

“As audiences have increasingly become content creators, even marketers for the brands and properties they are passionate about, traditional marketing practices are no longer enough to get a message heard” said Steve Kazanjian, president and CEO of PromaxBDA. “This year’s conference is all about building off the old and embracing the new -- new technology, new ideas and new ways of connecting with audiences.”

The Speaker and Session line-up for the 2017 Conference includes:

Keynotes:

Kevin Demoff, EVP of Football Operations and COO, Los Angeles Rams

James Sommerville, VP of Global Design for Coca-Cola

Franklin Leonard, Founder of The Black List

Peter Benedek, UTA Co-founder and board member

CNN Journalist Dylan Byers and a Reliable Sources Live panel

Larry Smith, Creator, Six-Word Memoirs®

Gregory Gittrich, Chief Content Officer, Mashable and Robyn Peterson, Chief Technology Officer, Mashable

Dr. Stacy Smith, Founder and Director of the Media, Diversity, and Social Change Initiative at the Annenberg School for Communication & Journalism at the University of Southern California

In addition to speakers, PromaxBDA:The Conference 2017 will feature more than 50 sessions and workshops over its four-day run, with topics ranging from:

The Intern Stole My Job! – This multigenerational panel will deconstruct the importance of leaning on the expertise of Gen X and Gen Y as collaborative colleagues.

When Brands Take a Stand:Activism or Capitalism? --This of-the-moment panel will explore how and why national brands decide to take a public stand for or against a timely political or social issue and how this can affect their brand image and bottom line.UTA co-founder and board member Peter Benedek will be a panelist.

Spoiler Alert:The Art of the Reveal –- This panel will explore how to titillate the audience while preserving surprises.

From CMO to CEO – What does it take to go from a senior marketing job to the office of the CEO in this rapidly changing media world?This panel will feature advice, lessons learned and secrets to success from entertainment industry CEOs who have done just that.

Reliable Sources Live – CNN journalist Dylan Byers will moderate a Reliable Sources panel about the role of the media in this new political world.

About PromaxBDA

PromaxBDA celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2016 and is a member association representing more than 10,000 companies and individuals from major media organizations, marketing agencies, research companies, strategic and creative vendors and technology providers around the globe. With companies and individuals drawn from more than 70 countries, PromaxBDA is a truly international organization uniting the individuals who will pioneer tomorrow’s electronic and broadcast media

About PromaxBDA: The Conference 2017

The annual Conference is where marketing, promotion and design executives gather as a global community to share ideas, learn the best techniques, develop the right tools, get insight on the latest technologies and be inspired by the brightest luminaries in the industry.There is no other place for this level of collective thought – at the intersection where creativity and strategy, promotion and production, technology and design meet.The Conference will close on June 8 with the 2017 PromaxBDA Promotion, Marketing and Design North America Awards, celebrating the year’s best achievements among thousands of entries.