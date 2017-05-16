PromaxBDA Announces Finalists for Marketing Teams of the Year and Agency Teams of the Year
PromaxBDA today announced the finalists for the prestigious Marketing Team of the Year award and the Agency of the Year award in both its North America Awards competition and the Global Excellence Competition. Winners will be announced at the 2017 PromaxBDA Awards on June 8 in Los Angeles. Jonathan Kite, star of Warner Bros. Television’s “2 Broke Girls,” will host the awards ceremony.
The North America Awards celebrate the year’s best achievements in entertainment marketing across every screen, including on-air, online and on-the-go. The Global Excellence Awards honor the best work in all categories from across the globe.
The Awards ceremony is the culmination of the PromaxBDA Conference 2017, the annual summit where leading media companies and agencies gather for industry-leading insights, strategy, creativity and professional development. This year’s conference takes place June 5 – 8 in Los Angeles.
PromaxBDA North America Awards 2017
Marketing Team of the Year
A+E Networks
CNN Worldwide
FX Networks
NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital
Agency of the Year
2C Creative
loyalkaspar
mOcean
Stun Creative
PromaxBDA Global Excellence Awards 2017
Marketing Team of the Year
Bell Media Agency (Canada)
CNN Worldwide
Comedy Central
France 3
Agency of the Year
Bond Street Film Stockholm
bpg
loyalkaspar
Stun Creative
