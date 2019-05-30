Promax Station Summit To Feature Keynote By Tamron Hall

LOS ANGELES – May 30, 2019 – Tamron Hall will deliver a special Keynote at the 2019 Promax Station Summit (https://promax.tv/stationsummit19) at The Mirage in Las Vegas on June 19, 2019.

Program Distributor Day on Wednesday, June 19 will feature a daytime programming keynote entitled Tamron Hall – We’re All In This Together, as respected network reporter and TV host Tamron Hall talks about her new, eponymous talk show, Tamron Hall, which is launching September 9 in national syndication. From the deeply moving to the purely fun, Tamron Hall will be a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people shaping our world.

An accomplished and award-winning journalist, Hall has spent more than 25 years at the center of news and cultural events, including positions as co-host of the third hour of NBC News’ TODAY, anchor of MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall, and host of Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall on Investigation Discovery. She also spent several years in local television, including a decade at WFLX (FOX) in Chicago. This fall, she will take the natural next step in her career and bring all that she’s done in television, both locally and nationally, to her new Disney/ABC syndicated daytime talk show.

Joining Hall on stage is the show’s Executive Producer Bill Geddie, the multiple Emmy Award-winning executive producer and co-creator of The View, and a visionary producer, writer and director whose credits also include The Barbara Walters Specials, The 10 Most Fascinating People and Good Morning America.

In this headlining session, Hall and Geddie will discuss their plans to build a television community that listens, supports and empowers.

Created exclusively for and by television station marketing and creative services professionals, the 2019 Promax Station Summit brings together the top broadcast networks, program distributors and station ownership groups. The annual conference takes place June 17-21, 2019 at The Mirage in Las Vegas, NV.

Noted Promax President and CEO Steve Kazanjian, “With a great deal of attention being paid to local broadcast media, this year’s edition of the Promax Station Summit is packed with keynotes and breakout sessions featuring best-in-class speakers that will address the latest insights regarding craft, leadership and innovative to help keep our marketing membership at the top of their game.”

About Promax

Promax is the largest member association for the global entertainment marketing profession. Our community represents thousands of individuals working at the world’s leading media brands, marketing and creative agencies, and content providers. Since 1956, Promax members have created the most relevant brands in pop culture, introduced generations of audiences to powerful entertainment content, and inspired passionate fandom. More at: promax.org.