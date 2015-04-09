Programmatic is TV’s remedy for fragmentation, centralized platform for cross-screen video management crucial

SpotXchange releases programmatic TV whitepaper: programmatic crucial, not optional, for maximizing revenue from cross-screen video

Broadcasters must increasingly look to ‘horizontal yield management’ – managing rate and audience fulfillment across channels and viewing streams rather than as individualized buckets of siloed impressions

Growth in video consumption yet to translate to competence in cross-screen and cross-stream monetization

Siloed systems of measurement and sales holding industry back

DENVER, April 8, 2015 – Broadcasters must find mechanisms that easily allow them to package TV with online video, just as publishers have learned to package digital and print, according to a new whitepaper from programmatic video advertising platform, SpotXchange.

With convergence in the video market progressing rapidly, broadcasters need a centralized platform to manage and package advertising across content distribution channels, as discussed in The Challenge: Changing Patterns of Video Consumption.

Developing competence in cross-stream and cross-screen is essential for media owners as convergence advances, VP of programmatic TV for SpotXchange, Randy Cooke said.

“Programmatic offers the potential to give content owners a full-wallet approach to monetizing audiences, enabling total management of rates across devices and streams,” Cooke explained. “Content owners will have to become adept in ‘horizontal yield management’ – managing rate and audience fulfillment across channels and viewing streams, rather than as individualized buckets of siloed impressions.”

With properly configured systems, it’s possible to centrally manage ad revenue, add layers of contextual relevance and measure engagement and attribution from a single platform.

Siloed agency buying disciplines, disparate transactional practices and differences in how inventory is defined between the digital and linear worlds have slowed the convergence of video into a singular marketplace, according to SpotXchange’s analysis.

“Convergence of video is inevitable but cannot occur until the industry has collectively resolved a litany of issues related to currency, viewability and transactional transparency,” Cooke added.

The whitepaper is the second in a series of papers from SpotXchange that examines programmatic TV and how industry stakeholders can position themselves to reap the benefits of this emerging technology.

SpotXchange’s A Programmatic TV Guide for Sellers Part II - The Challenge: Changing Patterns of Video Consumption is available for download at http://www.spotxchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/04/SpotXchange_AProgr...

