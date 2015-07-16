Professional Wireless Systems Names Brice Helman Senior Application Engineer

ORLANDO, FL, JULY 16, 2015 - Professional Wireless Systems (PWS), a Masque Sound company and experts in supplying and supporting wireless systems for live and broadcast events, is pleased to announce it has named Brice Helman as the company's new senior application engineer.

In his new position, Helman will be responsible for project-specific design and development, including software development, design services, drawing packages, mock-ups and high-fidelity prototypes. He will also support and enhance PWS' existing software products and in-house software tools, including its Intermodulation Analysis Software System (IAS). In addition, Helman will work with project managers and sales team members to translate design concepts into reality, with the input of clients and designers.

"Brice is an extremely intelligent individual who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, and we are very excited to welcome him to the PWS family," says PWS General Manager Jim Van Winkle. "We look forward to his participation in the company, as he will lead in the ideation and assessment of new software products and services for all computing platforms, as well as engage new technologies in support of defined company strategies and initiatives."

With more than a decade of industry experience, Helman most recently worked for Funa International, Inc., where he served as design engineer, AutoCAD draftsman and programmer. He designed, engineered and installed advanced fiber networks, complex audio DSP systems, show control and low-voltage systems for theme parks, cruise ships, attractions and entertainment venues worldwide.

Prior to his time at Funa International, Helman spent more than 10 years working as a front-of-house engineer for various house of worship facilities located throughout the U.S. In addition, Helman also previously served as an IT technician, serving as a user support specialist and website administrator.

"I feel honored to be a part of a well-respected, family company; especially a leading company that plays such a crucial role in the entertainment industry," says Helman. "I am privileged to offer my skills and talents to the team that will help further cement PWS' place at the top of the industry."

Helman graduated from Full Sail University with a Bachelor of Science degree in show production and touring, where he was named the class valedictorian.

For more information about Professional Wireless Systems, visit www.ProfessionalWireless.com.

About Masque Sound

Founded in 1936 by a trio of Broadway stagehands, Masque Sound evolved into one of NYC's most successful theatrical sound reinforcement, installation and design companies specializing in theatrical, house of worship, sporting, corporate, TV broadcast and live concert events. Celebrating more than 75 years in the industry, the company is led by President Stephanie Hansen and the firm's third generation owner, Geoff Shearing. The company also operates Florida-based Professional Wireless Systems, a leader in the development and implementation of wireless technology. Credits range from major Broadway shows and tours including "Phantom of the Opera," "Mamma Mia!," "Lion King," "Jersey Boys," "Memphis," "The Book of Mormon," "Newsies," "Once" and "Kinky Boots" to yearly Super Bowl broadcasts and installations of varying sizes, including New York's New Victory Theater and historic St. Bartholomew's Church. Masque Sound's 70,000 sq. ft. corporate headquarters and main assembly facility is located at 21 East Union Ave., East Rutherford, NJ, 20 minutes from midtown Manhattan. For more information, call (201) 939-8666 or visit www.MasqueSound.com.