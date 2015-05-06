PRODUCTION STARTS ON SEASON 3 OF JOSH THOMAS’ ‘PLEASE LIKE ME’

LOS ANGELES (May 6, 2015) – Cameras are rolling on the highly anticipated third season of Pivot’s award-winning comedy drama “Please Like Me.” Creator, writer, and star of the show, comedian Josh Thomas, is set to become a quadruple threat with season three, as he takes to the director’s chair for an episode. Filmed on location around Melbourne, the 10 half-hour episodes are co-produced by Australia’s ABC and Participant Media’s television network Pivot, and will air later this year on both networks.

Named one of the best shows of the year by Entertainment Weekly for two years running, “Please Like Me” is lauded by critics around the world. It has earned nominations for the International Emmy® Awards, the Rose d’Or Awards, the GLAAD Media Awards, the Logie Awards, and nine AACTA Awards (Australian Academy awards) where it has won trophies for Best Comedy Series, Best Screenplay in Television and Best Performance in a TV Comedy.

Thomas said, “Somehow we’ve managed to swindle a third season, which is fun. This time around I’m going to direct an episode for the first time, which I’m pretty sure will involve me wearing a monocle and yelling action into a cone. Also we’re welcoming Emily Barclay to the cast. She is funny and adorable and great.”

Inspired by Thomas’ standup comedy and real-life experiences, “Please Like Me” explores the world of a young man who’s in no hurry to grow up. But as he navigates a bipolar mother, a father in a mid-life crisis, a newish baby sister, an anxiety-ridden boyfriend, a peripatetic ex-girlfriend and an unmotivated best friend, he may just be the sanest person he knows.

Said ABC Head of Comedy Rick Kalowski, "We're delighted to see one of ABC Comedy's most acclaimed TV series make the move to ABC TV’s main channel for season three, and into the hearts of a whole new national audience."

“Every season, more people discover and get hooked on this gem of a show,” commented Belisa Balaban, EVP Original Programming for Pivot. “Season three promises some of the best work yet from Josh and the whole team, and we can't wait to share it with our audience.”

In season three, new characters arrive, complications ensue, and a cast of extraordinary performers competes again for screen time with John the cavoodle.

Acclaimed actress and winner of a British Independent Film Award and an Australian AFI and IF Award for Best Actress, Emily Barclay (“Light Between Oceans,” “Suburban Mayhem,” ABC TV’s upcoming “Glitch”) is confirmed to join the cast for season three.

Original cast members reprising their roles for season three alongside Thomas are Caitlin Stasey (Claire), Thomas Ward (Tom), Hannah Gadsby (Hannah), Keegan Joyce (Arnold), Debra Lawrance in her AACTA Award-winning role of Mum, David Roberts (Dad), Renee Lim (Mae) and, arguably the show’s biggest star, Josh’s dog, John.

The original key creative team is back: award-winning film and TV director Matthew Saville (The Slap, Felony), producer Todd Abbott, and executive producers Thomas, Todd Abbott and Kevin Whyte. Executive producers for the ABC are Rick Kalowski and Brett Sleigh, and for Pivot, Jeff Skoll and Chris Loveall. “Please Like Me” is a Pigeon Fancier / John & Josh International Production of a Pivot Original Series in association with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

