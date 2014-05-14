Production Has Begun On the STARZ Original Series “SURVIVOR’S REMORSE”

Mike O’ Malley Serves as Showrunner on Half-Hour Scripted Comedy

Beverly Hills, Calif., May 7, 2014 – The STARZ Original series “Survivor’s Remorse” began production this week in Atlanta on the six-episode first season of the half-hour scripted comedy series from LeBron James, Tom Werner, Mike O’Malley, Maverick Carter, Victor Levin and Paul Wachter. Set in Atlanta, the story follows Cam Calloway, a basketball phenom in his early 20’s who is suddenly thrust into the limelight after signing a multi-million dollar contract with a professional basketball team, and explores the comedy and drama of an experience that everyone reads about, but few understand – what happens when you make it out. The series will premiere on STARZ in the fall of 2014.

Cam Calloway, along with his cousin and confidant Reggie Vaughn, move to Georgia to start Cam’s journey to success. The two confront the challenges of carrying opportunistic family members and their strong ties to the impoverished community that they come from. Cam, Reggie and an unforgettable group of characters wrestle with the rewards and pitfalls of stardom, love and loyalty.

The cast is led by Jessie T. Usher (“Level Up”) in the role of Cam Calloway, Ronreaco Lee (Glory, Let’s Stay Together) as Reggie Vaughn, Erica Ash (Scary Movie 5, “The Real Husbands of Hollywood”) as M-Chuck, the sister of Cam Calloway, and Tichina Arnold (“Martin,” “Everybody Hates Chris”) as Cassie, Cam’s mother. They join Teyonah Parris (“Mad Men,” They Came Together) who was cast as Reggie’s wife Missy and Mike Epps (“Being Mary Jane,” The Hangover, the Friday franchise) as Cam’s Uncle Julius.

Mike O’Malley, consulting producer and writer on “Shameless” and Emmy®-nominated actor for his role on “Glee,” will serve as executive producer and showrunner for “Survivor’s Remorse.” LeBron James will serve as an Executive Producer along with Tom Werner, currently Chairman of the Boston Red Sox. James, a ten-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic Gold medalist, led the Miami Heat to a second straight NBA Championship win and captured his fourth MVP trophy. As co-founder of The Carsey-Werner Company, Werner has produced some of the best half-hour comedies in television, including “The Cosby Show,” “Roseanne,” “3rd Rock from the Sun,” and “That ‘70s Show.” Werner’s shows have garnered 24 Emmy Awards, and 18 NAACP Image Awards.

LeBron James’s longtime friend and manager Maverick Carter, founder of the management firm, LRMR, and executive producer on the documentary More Than A Game, and on the upcoming film Ballers, starring Kevin Hart, will serve as an executive producer. Paul Wachter, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Main Street Advisors, one of the most important and influential investment advisory firms in Los Angeles will also executive produce.

Victor Levin (“Mad Men,” “Mad About You”) will also serve as an executive producer, Chris Moore (“The Chair,” Good Will Hunting, American Pie, “Project Greenlight”) will serve as co-executive producer and Hilton Smith (“The Following,” “Hung,” “Deadwood”) will serve as a producer.

Starz will retain all domestic and international multiplatform rights including television, home entertainment, and digital.

