Produced in Partnership With SMPTE(R), CCW 2015 Session to Address Future Implementation of High Dynamic Range (HDR) Technologies

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Oct. 29, 2015 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), a leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, today announced that it is partnering with Content & Communications World (CCW) to produce a panel titled "The Road to High Dynamic Range: Finding Clarity" at CCW 2015, Nov. 11-12 at the Javits Center in New York City. During the session, scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, a panel of industry leaders will explore and explain how future deployment of high dynamic range (HDR) technologies might progress.

SMPTE President Robert Seidel, vice president of CBS Engineering and Advanced Technology, will moderate the session panel. Featuring SMPTE members and representatives of companies that are SMPTE sustaining members, the session will include Rod Bogart, director of production R+D at HBO; Katie Hinsen, finishing artist at Light Iron; and Hugo Gaggioni, chief technology officer for the Broadcast and Production Systems division of Sony Electronics.

"Implementation of HDR images in broadcasting is far from being standardized or even well-understood, and though acquisition of HDR content has begun at some studios, the creative community still has many questions about how best to work with this material," said Seidel. "Representing some of the industry's most forward-looking facilities, both technically and creatively, our panelists will address many of these questions and offer the latest practical insights on how to move forward in handling HDR content."

The panel will speak on issues ranging from the proper reference levels for grading HDR content to gaps in delivery pipelines to the capabilities of home displays. The group will examine implementation options, discuss whether HDR content will be compatible with existing delivery systems, and look further into what must happen for HDR to find its way into the home. Finally, the experts will discuss standards that will be needed to support creation and delivery of HDR and how those standards are being developed.

Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), organizer of the NAB Show, CCW is among the most important media and entertainment events held in the United States. Covering television, film, satellite, online video, live events, corporate A/V, production, and post, CCW highlights the full range of next-generation technology. Additional information about CCW is available at www.ccwexpo.com.

SMPTE Members receive free access to the conference and expo as well as a $50 discount off paid enhancements, including the New York Post|Production Conference and three half-day workshops: "Advertising Outlook: Trends in Content & Technology," the "Digital Asset Management 2.0 Workshop," and "Innovative Content Strategies for News: Balancing Data, Technology, Social & More." To receive this discount, SMPTE members should use code EP11 at registration or register via this link: https://registration.experientevent.com/Showccw151/default.aspx?Passcode...

