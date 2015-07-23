Pro Sound Effects Unleashes New Pricing & Delivery Options for Sound Designers

New website makes browsing, purchasing, and downloading SFX faster and easier

NEW YORK, NY, - Pro Sound Effects®, the next level sound effects library company, has unveiled a new online presence featuring a host of new functionality and an enhanced user experience. Sound designers and editors from the independent freelancer to large-scale commercial production facilities that visit www.prosoundeffects.com will find a clean, efficient layout with easy navigation as well as all new pricing, licensing, and delivery options.

Pro Sound Effects’ new pricing includes flexible options to fit any production budget. Customers with small-scale productions can search, audition, and purchase individual 100% royalty-free sound effects for as little as $5. Monthly subscription plans include Basic, Plus, and Pro plans that range from $29 per month for 15 sound effects to $89 per month for 60 sound effects. Monthly subscriptions plans allow unused allotments to be rolled over from month to month so customers enjoy the full value of the plan. Finally, customized multi-user plans are available based on the number of users. See full pricing options here.

With new delivery options, Pro Sound Effects has said goodbye to DVDs! Now, all libraries 60GB or smaller come with a fast and reliable download option or 64GB flash drive for a small additional fee. Larger libraries, such as the Hybrid Library for freelance sound designers or the flagship Master Library are delivered on large capacity USB 3.0 hard drives. The new www.prosoundeffects.com website was designed from the ground up with the customer experience in mind. In addition to better browsing and navigation that allows customers to find and access sound effects more efficiently, the new Account Dashboard keeps everything organized with an Order History, My Downloads List, Wish List, and Product Reviews all in one place.

The expanded PSE Blog informs customers with recurring features on working industry professionals “How I Work” and “Client Spotlight” as well as news, awards, promotions, reviews and other great content from the world of sound design. Check out the new Pro Sound Effects here.

ABOUT PRO SOUND EFFECTS®: Pro Sound Effects® curates and delivers the Next Level sound effects library for media producers worldwide. The Pro Sound Effects Library is 175,000+ royalty-free sounds effects available both online and on hard drive. The Library spans the entire sonic spectrum and is continually updated. Founded in 2004, Pro Sound Effects is relied upon by top freelancers and big media production companies around the globe.